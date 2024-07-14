Football

ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: De La Fuente, Spain Eye History Against England In European Championship Final

Luis de la Fuente says Spain "want to start to make history" when they face England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday

De la Fuente addresses the media
info_icon

Luis de la Fuente says Spain "want to start to make history" when they face England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. (More Football News)

La Roja can become the most successful nation in European Championship history outright by lifting the Henri Delaunay cup for a record-breaking fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

De la Fuente's side have undoubtedly been the most impressive side during the tournament, winning all six of their matches while scoring 13 goals for the loss of just three.

The 63-year-old is looking to complete a treble of European Championship triumphs, having also won the tournament at under-19 and under-21 levels.

And the head coach paid tribute to his players ahead of this competition's dramatic climax.

"We expect a complicated match because we are two great teams, the best [of the Euros]," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

"We are in a great moment, but I believe this will be a very balanced match. It is a final, and in finals, it is the details that define the matches.

"Many of our players have experience in these types of games, and we are approaching the final with peace of mind and pride.

"Reaching the final of a European Championship is a football milestone, and we really want to play this match. I see the player's faces, their spirit. These players have given everything for us.

"It's a brilliant generation, many of them have come through successful youth levels, and that usually bodes well for success.

"The enthusiasm that this team has generated is not something to be taken for granted. They have earned this and worked for it. Seeing a country fully behind this team is something wonderful.

"We want to start to make history - and we have made history already in the run to [the final]. I trust in a great future. There's both present and future."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs Dindigul Dragons, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs DD Match 13
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 5th T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP, Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  3. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
  4. Ambani Wedding: PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony In Mumbai
  5. ‘Quick, Cheap Popularity’: Gwalior Sets Rules For Public Shoots After Woman's Reel Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Nepal: Army Personnel Conducts Rescue Operation After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses
  5. Somalia: At Least 8 Killed In Shootout During Failed Jailbreak In Mogadishu
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final