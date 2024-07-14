ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: De La Fuente, Spain Eye History Against England In European Championship Final

Luis de la Fuente says Spain "want to start to make history" when they face England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. (More Football News)
La Roja can become the most successful nation in European Championship history outright by lifting the Henri Delaunay cup for a record-breaking fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
De la Fuente's side have undoubtedly been the most impressive side during the tournament, winning all six of their matches while scoring 13 goals for the loss of just three.
The 63-year-old is looking to complete a treble of European Championship triumphs, having also won the tournament at under-19 and under-21 levels.
And the head coach paid tribute to his players ahead of this competition's dramatic climax.
"We expect a complicated match because we are two great teams, the best [of the Euros]," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference.
"We are in a great moment, but I believe this will be a very balanced match. It is a final, and in finals, it is the details that define the matches.
"Many of our players have experience in these types of games, and we are approaching the final with peace of mind and pride.
"Reaching the final of a European Championship is a football milestone, and we really want to play this match. I see the player's faces, their spirit. These players have given everything for us.
"It's a brilliant generation, many of them have come through successful youth levels, and that usually bodes well for success.
"The enthusiasm that this team has generated is not something to be taken for granted. They have earned this and worked for it. Seeing a country fully behind this team is something wonderful.
"We want to start to make history - and we have made history already in the run to [the final]. I trust in a great future. There's both present and future."