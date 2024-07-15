ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: 'Pride Of Nation' - England Seal Royal Approval Despite No Homecoming

King Charles assured England remain the "pride of the nation" despite their Euro 2024 heartbreak on Sunday. (Match Highlights | More Football News)
The Three Lions became the first side in history to lose two consecutive European Championship finals, having been undone by Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute winner in Berlin.
Cole Palmer had earlier offered England hope when levelling after Nico Williams' first-half opener, but as was the case against Italy at Euro 2020, Spain prevailed to inflict pain on Gareth Southgate's side.
Charles III urged England to understand the gravity of their success in reaching another final, though that may prove little consolation as their 58-year wait for a second major trophy continued.
"Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high," the king of the United Kingdom said in a statement shared on social media.
"All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.
"But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead."
Spain secured their fourth European Championship trophy, the most of any nation in history, after making it a perfect seven wins from as many games in Germany.
Luis de la Fuente's side ran out as deserved winners, and their showings brought royal approval from Felipe VI, the king of Spain who was in attendance at the Olympiastadion.
"EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS!!! You have been the best team, you have made us enjoy every game and all of Spain is proud of you. Congratulations," the official X account of Spain's royal family posted.
"This result does justice to what we have seen on the field throughout Euro 2024. To celebrate!"
Spain won all seven matches at Euro 2024, becoming the first European nation to win seven matches at a major international tournament (Euros/World Cup) and just the second overall, along with Brazil at the 2002 World Cup.