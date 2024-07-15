Football

ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: 'Pride Of Nation' - England Seal Royal Approval Despite No Homecoming

The Three Lions became the first side in history to lose two consecutive European Championship finals, having been undone by Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute winner in Berlin

Gareth Southgate cuts an emotional figure at full-time in Berlin
info_icon

King Charles assured England remain the "pride of the nation" despite their Euro 2024 heartbreak on Sunday.  (Match Highlights | More Football News)

The Three Lions became the first side in history to lose two consecutive European Championship finals, having been undone by Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute winner in Berlin.

Cole Palmer had earlier offered England hope when levelling after Nico Williams' first-half opener, but as was the case against Italy at Euro 2020, Spain prevailed to inflict pain on Gareth Southgate's side.

Charles III urged England to understand the gravity of their success in reaching another final, though that may prove little consolation as their 58-year wait for a second major trophy continued.

"Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high," the king of the United Kingdom said in a statement shared on social media.

Lamine Yamal (l) was named the Young Player of Euro 2024 - null
ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Rodri, Yamal Scoop Individual Awards After Spain Lift Tophy

BY Stats Perform

"All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

"But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead."

Spain secured their fourth European Championship trophy, the most of any nation in history, after making it a perfect seven wins from as many games in Germany.

Luis de la Fuente's side ran out as deserved winners, and their showings brought royal approval from Felipe VI, the king of Spain who was in attendance at the Olympiastadion.

"EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS!!! You have been the best team, you have made us enjoy every game and all of Spain is proud of you. Congratulations," the official X account of Spain's royal family posted.

"This result does justice to what we have seen on the field throughout Euro 2024. To celebrate!"

Spain won all seven matches at Euro 2024, becoming the first European nation to win seven matches at a major international tournament (Euros/World Cup) and just the second overall, along with Brazil at the 2002 World Cup.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: India Thrash Zimbabwe By 42 Runs To Seal The Series 4-1 - In Pics
  2. Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief
  4. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia Final Live Score, Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez's Goal In Extra-Time Helps ARG Lift 16th Title
  2. Argentina Vs Colombia Final, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Injured As Albiceleste Defend Title
  3. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Messi Breaks Down, Forced Off In Final Due To Injury
  4. ESP Vs ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Rodri Predicts Bright Prospects For Spain After European Success
  5. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Oyarzabal Revels In 'Job Done' After Powering Spain To Glory
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  4. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
  2. Breaking News LIVE: 6 Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In Gujarat; Schools Closed In Kerala, Karnataka, Goa Due To Heavy Rain
  3. Delhi: Doctors' Association Declares Indefinite Strike Citing Safety Concerns After Gunman Kills Patient Inside GTB Hospital
  4. Kerala: Indian Navy Team To Search For Missing Sanitation Worker In Amayizhanchan Canal; Authorities Begin Blame Game
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  2. Parineeti Chopra Holds Hands With Husband Raghav Chadha At 2024 Wimbledon Finals
  3. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  4. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  5. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
US News
  1. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  2. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  4. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  5. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
World News
  1. Weather Update: IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert Over India; Red Alert For Kerala & Maharashtra
  2. Euro Finals 2024: 5 Killed In Car Bomb Blast At Cafe In Somalia
  3. King Charles III To Visit Australia And Samoa Amid Recovery From Cancer Treatment
  4. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  5. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More