Football

English Premier League Matchday 1: Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers

Champions Manchester City began their title defence with a relatively routine 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool kick-started the Arne Slot era by beating promoted Ipswich Town by the same scoreline

Newcastle United-beat-Southampton-epl
Newcastle United were rather fortunate to beat Southampton.
info_icon

The Premier League is back, and it was complete with plenty of thrills and spills on the opening weekend. (More Football News)

Champions Manchester City began their title defence with a relatively routine 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool kick-started the Arne Slot era by beating promoted Ipswich Town by the same scoreline.

Manchester United left it late against Fulham, new Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler enjoyed a fantastic start to his tenure, though that was not the case for Julen Lopetegui at West Ham, and Arsenal were comfortable victors over Wolves. 

However, who were the lucky winners and unlucky losers based on the underlying metrics from this weekend's matches?

With the use of Opta data, let's find out.

Lucky winners: Aston Villa

Jhon Duran's cool finish got Villa over the line against West Ham, with Unai Emery's team clinching a 2-1 win at the London Stadium. The Hammers, who handed debuts to six players during the match, had cancelled out Amadou Onana's early opener when Lucas Paqueta converted a penalty.

And even though Villa got the job done, they were not exactly defensively solid, with only Ipswich (2.65) registering a higher expected goals against (xGA) than Emery's team (2.46) this weekend, albeit a large chunk (.78) of that was down to the Hammers' penalty.

That being said, Villa did face 14 shots, with Tomas Soucek squandering some big chances late on, while having 15 going the other way and accumulating 2.03 xG themselves, so a draw would have perhaps been a fair result.

info_icon

Lucky winners: Newcastle United

There was plenty of drama at St James' Park, with Newcastle overcoming Fabian Schar's dismissal to beat Southampton 1-0.

Southampton created 1.77 xG, with Villa the only team to have won at the weekend while registering a higher xGA than Newcastle.

The Magpies had only three shots - the lowest figure of any team this weekend - and produced just 0.25 xG, but it is the scoreline that matters, with Joelinton's goal clinching three points.

Unlucky losers: Southampton

Naturally, with Newcastle coming in as a lucky winner, then Southampton classify as an unlucky loser.

Russell Martin's team love to have the ball, and they capitalised on their numerical advantage by having 77.8% of the possession, registering 649 passes to Newcastle's 118.

It was certainly not a case of keeping the ball for the sake of it, though. Southampton had 48 touches in Newcastle's box (going the other way, the hosts had only 14) and made 67 final-third entries, mustering 19 shots. Getting only four of those attempts on target is obviously an issue, but Martin can consider his team unfortunate.

Unlucky losers: Chelsea

Manchester City were comfortable winners at Stamford Bridge, but is there cause for some positivity for Enzo Maresca after his first competitive match in charge?

info_icon

Chelsea limited City to 0.77 xG from 11 shots (0.07 per attempt), while accumulating 1.01 going the other way from 10 efforts.

Indeed, had Nicolas Jackson not needlessly strayed offside before capitalising on Ederson's first-half parry to slot home, it might have been a different story for the Blues, so there is some reason to be cheerful.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
  2. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Dan Lawrence Replaces Zak Crawley; Matthew Potts Gets 1st Call-Up In A Year
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match
  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Duleep Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Real Sociedad President Reveals Mikel Merino Talks With Arsenal
  2. Leon Goretzka's Exit From Bayern Munich 'Makes Sense', Says Rudi Voller
  3. EPL: Harry Maguire 'In A Good Place' Ahead Of Big Season For Manchester United
  4. Premier League: Oliver Skipp Seals Leicester Switch From Tottenham Ahead Of Clash
  5. 'Usually In My Second Season I Win Things': Ange Postecoglou Targets Tottenham Trophy
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  2. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
  3. Watch: 5 Bikers Harass Woman On Scooter In Agra; All Arrested
  4. 'No Ifs And Buts': BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Opposes Modi Govt’s UPSC Lateral Entry Move
  5. In Photos: Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Across India
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
World News
  1. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
  2. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  3. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  4. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  5. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign