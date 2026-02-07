Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Leaders Arsenal Meet Sunderland; Chelsea Visit Wolves

Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Kick-Offs!
All five Premier League games slated for an 8:30pm start have begun. Let's see how each of them pans out.
Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Wolves Vs Chelsea Line-Ups
Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Arsenal Vs Sunderland Line-Ups
Arsenal starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Madueke, Trossard, Jesus
Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Mosquera, White, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres
Sunderland starting XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Hume, Le Fee, Sadiki, Talbi, Diarra, Brobbey
Substitutes: Ellborg, O'Nien, Cirkin, Geertruida, Rigg, Angulo, Mayenda, Mundle, Isidor
Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming
The five concurrent games kick off at 8:30pm IST. The Premier League 2025-26, matchday 25 encounters will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
