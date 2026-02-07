Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Leaders Arsenal Meet Sunderland; Chelsea Visit Wolves

Premier League Matchday 25 Saturday Goal Rush Live: Catch all the action from the five concurrent English Premier League games being played on Saturday, including Arsenal vs Sunderland, Wolves vs Chelsea and Fulham vs Everton

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Matchday 25
Arsenal players, from left, Declan Rice, Piero Hincapie and Gabriel celebrate after the English League Cup semi-final second leg match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP
Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Matchday 25: Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 25 games on Saturday (February 7). Seven matches are lined up this evening, five of which are concurrent: Fulham host Everton at Craven Cottage, West Ham visit Burnley at Turf Moor, Arsenal welcome Sunderland at Emirates Stadium, Chelsea go visiting Wolves at Molineux Stadium and Bournemouth take on Aston Villa. Later in the evening, Newcastle United invite Brentford at St. James Park. Track the live football score and updates from the high-octane EPL games with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Kick-Offs!

All five Premier League games slated for an 8:30pm start have begun. Let's see how each of them pans out.

Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Wolves Vs Chelsea Line-Ups

Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Arsenal Vs Sunderland Line-Ups

Arsenal starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Madueke, Trossard, Jesus

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Mosquera, White, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Sunderland starting XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Hume, Le Fee, Sadiki, Talbi, Diarra, Brobbey

Substitutes: Ellborg, O'Nien, Cirkin, Geertruida, Rigg, Angulo, Mayenda, Mundle, Isidor

Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming

The five concurrent games kick off at 8:30pm IST. The Premier League 2025-26, matchday 25 encounters will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Hey There!

Good evening and welcome! Sit back and relax as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the five simultaneous Premier League games tonight.

Published At:
