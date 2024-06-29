Football

EPL: Aston Villa Complete Ian Maatsen Signing As Netherlands Full-Back Ends Chelsea Stay

Ian Maatsen has reportedly signed a six-year contract with Aston Villa after putting pen to paper on a move believed to be worth up to 37.5 million pounds

Ian Maatsen has joined Aston Villa from Chelsea.


Aston Villa have completed the signing of Ian Maatsen from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the clubs confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)

Maatsen is preparing for the Netherlands' last-16 clash with Romania at Euro 2024 but will return to a new home at Villa Park for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The versatile full-back has reportedly signed a six-year contract with Villa after putting pen to paper on a move believed to be worth up to £37.5million.

Maatsen becomes Unai Emery's second signing of the transfer window after Villa brought in Lewis Dobbin from Everton earlier this month.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, reaching the Champions League final, which will provide useful experience as Villa prepare for a campaign in Europe.

Maatsen managed 16 appearances in the Bundesliga and seven in the Champions League for Dortmund, scoring in a quarter-final triumph over Atletico Madrid.

The left-back made 15 appearances for the Blues after a successful loan spell with Burnley in the 2022-23 campaign, but this move brings an end to his six-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

