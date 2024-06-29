Aston Villa have completed the signing of Ian Maatsen from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the clubs confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)
Maatsen is preparing for the Netherlands' last-16 clash with Romania at Euro 2024 but will return to a new home at Villa Park for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
The versatile full-back has reportedly signed a six-year contract with Villa after putting pen to paper on a move believed to be worth up to £37.5million.
Maatsen becomes Unai Emery's second signing of the transfer window after Villa brought in Lewis Dobbin from Everton earlier this month.
The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, reaching the Champions League final, which will provide useful experience as Villa prepare for a campaign in Europe.
Maatsen managed 16 appearances in the Bundesliga and seven in the Champions League for Dortmund, scoring in a quarter-final triumph over Atletico Madrid.
The left-back made 15 appearances for the Blues after a successful loan spell with Burnley in the 2022-23 campaign, but this move brings an end to his six-year stay at Stamford Bridge.