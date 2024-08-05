Dominic Solanke missed Bournemouth's friendly with Rayo Vallecano due to injury, Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola insisted amid transfer links to Tottenham. (More Football News)
Ange Postecoglou has made clear his desire to sign a striker in this transfer window, with Solanke reportedly a target from Premier League rivals Bournemouth.
Speculation ramped up after the Cherries forward, who is said to have a £65million release clause, was not named in their squad for Sunday's pre-season friendly with LaLiga's Rayo.
Yet Iraola explained the 26-year-old was absent due to a training injury, rather than a progression in any transfer movement with Postecoglou's Spurs.
"Someone stamped on his foot yesterday and we are not going to risk him in a pre-season friendly, and I hope he is going to play in the next game against Girona," Iraola said after his side's 1-0 win.
"[It's] nothing big, just that he couldn't put the boot on, and we decided obviously to [not risk him]. Even with other players, I hope they can play against Girona and we can see them. They are really close, they had some small issues, like Justin Kluivert and Lewis Cook.
"With so many players and so many games it doesn't make sense to take any risks and we decided like this."
Solanke scored 19 times in last season's Premier League, a club record for Bournemouth in the competition, with that form catching the eye of clubs.
Iraola has no intention of parting ways with his star striker, though, as he reaffirmed the reasons for his omission.
"It's not in my control. I tell you what has happened and I've seen it happen. It's the reality," Iraola said when asked on the perceptions around Solanke's absence.
"It'll probably make it bigger, but the truth is Dom came today. We decided it doesn't make any sense to risk him in a friendly.
"It's not a big injury, I'm not worried because he will be fine in three of four days."
Iraola will hope Solanke recovers in time for Bournemouth's league opener away to Nottingham Forest on August 17.