Football

England's Kieran Trippier Announces International Retirement

The Newcastle United right back played in four major tournaments and scored England's opening goal during their 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018

Kieran-Trippier-England-Football-Retirement
Kieran Trippier warming up for the final of Euro 2024.
info_icon

Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football. (More Football News)

The 33-year-old was handed his debut by Gareth Southgate against France in June 2017 and represented his national side 54 times.

That includes six appearances in the Three Lions' run to the final of Euro 2024.

The Newcastle United right-back played in four major tournaments and scored England's opening goal during their 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018.

In a statement on Instagram, Trippier said: "I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps.

"It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments.

"Thank you to all my team-mates - we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi-final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament."

Old rivals Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have been linked with the England job - null
England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate

BY Stats Perform

Trippier made 45 starts for his country and supplied five assists.

Trippier made his first start of the season for Newcastle in Wednesday evening's EFL Cup shootout win over Nottingham Forest, but there is still uncertainty over his future, with the transfer window closing on Friday.

Eddie Howe reiterated his desire for him to stay, saying: "I don't want to weaken the squad. We are looking to do business the other way and not lose our best players."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
  2. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score: Hosts 97/3 At Lunch; Duckett Falls To Prabath Jayasuriya As Visitors Fightback At Lord's
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
Football News
  1. All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals
  2. Juventus Complete Signing Of Tuen Koopmeiners From Atalanta
  3. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  4. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  5. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Relief For DK Shivakumar As Karnataka HC Dismisses CBI Plea To Continue Probe In Disproportionate Assets Case
  3. IC-814 On Netflix: Throwback To The 1999 Indian Airlines Flight Hijack
  4. What Caused Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue To Collapse | Expert Explains
  5. Kangana Ranaut Slams SAD-A's Simranjit Mann For 'She Can Tell How Rape Happens' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. Two Hong Kong Journalists Convicted In Landmark Sedition Case
  2. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
  3. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign