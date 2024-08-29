England's Kieran Trippier Announces International Retirement

The 33-year-old was handed his debut by Gareth Southgate against France in June 2017 and represented his national side 54 times.
That includes six appearances in the Three Lions' run to the final of Euro 2024.
The Newcastle United right-back played in four major tournaments and scored England's opening goal during their 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018.
In a statement on Instagram, Trippier said: "I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps.
"It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments.
"Thank you to all my team-mates - we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi-final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament."
Trippier made 45 starts for his country and supplied five assists.
Trippier made his first start of the season for Newcastle in Wednesday evening's EFL Cup shootout win over Nottingham Forest, but there is still uncertainty over his future, with the transfer window closing on Friday.
Eddie Howe reiterated his desire for him to stay, saying: "I don't want to weaken the squad. We are looking to do business the other way and not lose our best players."