England Vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch Today's Match

England Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: Know all about the international friendly match on March 28, 2026, including preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England manager Thomas Tuchel
England manager Thomas Tuchel
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • ENG take on URU in an international friendly at Wembley on Saturday

  • Thomas Tuchel's side will be favourites against their South American opponents

  • Valverde-led URU lost their last international match to the USA

England football team will take on the Uruguay national football team in an international friendly on Saturday, March 28 (IST) at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions, managed by Thomas Tuchel, will want a positive performance given the World Cup is just months away.

Harry Kane & co will want look to make the most of their home support and will be going in the clash in confident mood against the South American side.

As for Uruguay, they have lacked consistency and have looked totally off-pace especially in their match against the USA. Federico Valverde is in prime form for his club and will want to replicate that on the international stage with the La Celeste.

England vs Uruguay, International Friendly: Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 11

  • England won: 3

  • Uruguay won: 5

  • Draws: 3

England vs Uruguay, International Friendly: Predicted XIs

  • England - Pickford (GK) – Livramento, Tomori, Maguire, Hall – J. Henderson, Wharton – Bowen, Palmer, Rashford – Solanke

  • Uruguay - Rochet (GK) – Varela, R. Araujo, Gimenez, Olivera – Valverde, Ugarte – Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo – Nunez

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England vs Uruguay, International Friendly: Live Streaming

Q

When and where are the England vs Uruguay, international friendly match being played?

A

The England vs Uruguay, international friendly will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026 and will kick off at 1:15 AM IST. The game will be hosted at Wembley Stadium.

Q

Where to watch the England vs Uruguay, international friendly match live on TV & online?

A

The England vs Uruguay, international friendly will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. For TV broadcast, one can catch it on the Sony Sports Network.

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