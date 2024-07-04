Football

ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown

Southgate has resisted altering his line-up so far at the Euros, making just two changes to his starting XI in four games, yet Brown believes England would benefit from considering their two youthful attackers

England duo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon
info_icon

Gareth Southgate must look towards starting Anthony Gordon or Cole Palmer in England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, says former Three Lions defender Wes Brown. (More Football News)

England seemed set to be heading out in the last 16 last Sunday until Jude Bellingham's superb 95th-minute overhead kick sent the tie to extra time against Slovakia.

Harry Kane then headed in the winner just a minute after the restart, with England able to hold on to get into the last eight with a 2-1 comeback victory.

Southgate has resisted altering his line-up so far at the Euros, making just two changes to his starting XI in four games, yet Brown believes England would benefit from considering their two youthful attackers.

"He's [Southgate] the manager and he's stayed with the same four at the top with Bellingham there," said Brown, speaking to Stats Perform at the Home of Adidas football in Berlin.

"And I think we've all seen the likes of Palmer come on and do really well. It's just a matter of, for the next stages, are you going to change one or two players?

"I don't think it will change much in general. It's not like any of the lads have done anything bad, but no one's played brilliantly as well.

"I think that's where people talk about balance and maybe we should bring Gordon on, or Palmer especially to change it, because he is the in-form player at the moment, I think everyone would agree.

"We've managed and done enough to get through to where we are, and I think that speaks for itself considering we've not played great, fluent football."

England scored just two goals as they topped Group C with one win and two draws, and their games produced the fewest expected goals (xG) among the teams during the group stage (2.26 for, 1.13 against).

Bellingham's leveller was the first shot on target against Slovakia in the last 16, though Brown credited the team's mentality to keep going until the end.

"The way we've been playing, we've not really created much," Brown, a 23-cap international for England, said.

"I know we hit the post, and we had one other opportunity. [But it’s] not quite up to the standard everybody hoped we were going to be. But we're through.

"I think that's very important; the lads have maintained the mentality to keep going and get the goals when needed. I know for a fact we can play much better and we've got another opportunity now to do that against Switzerland at the weekend."

England, however, suffered a blow early on in the last 16, as Marc Guehi received his second booking of the tournament in the third minute, ruling him out of Saturday's game.

The Crystal Palace centre-back has received plaudits for his performances so far, yet Southgate is now facing a dilemma over who will partner John Stones in defence.

"It's a tough one," Brown added. "The obvious choice is either [Ezri] Konza or [Lewis] Dunk.

"Dunk hasn't had any game time at the moment. Konza came on the last time and played out of position a little bit, so I would have thought it would be Konza.

"But the manager is going to have to come up with a decision, he could easily move a few other people around, I don't know, could you play [Kyle] Walker there?

"There's a lot to think about, but if you're talking like-for-like, you've probably got to bring Konza in."

