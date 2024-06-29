Football

ENG Vs SVK, Euro 2024 Rd Of 16: England Criticism Stems From High Expectations - Gordon

The Newcastle United forward is yet to start at Euro 2024 but has impressed from the bench, albeit in underwhelming England performances. Wayne Rooney insisted Anthony Gordon should be brought into the starting XI for the Round of 16 clash

Anthony Gordon knows England must improve at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Anthony Gordon acknowledged England must improve to "give people what they want to see" as the winger suggested criticism stems from high expectations. (More Football News)

The Newcastle United forward is yet to start at Euro 2024 but has impressed from the bench, albeit in underwhelming England performances.

Gareth Southgate's side topped Group C to set up a last-16 meeting with Slovakia on Sunday, though draws against Denmark and Slovenia, and an unconvincing win against Serbia has added scrutiny.

An honest appraisal from Gorden suggests England are well aware of their shortfalls so far, though the 23-year-old expects his team to respond in Gelsenkirchen.

"I don't really care about stuff like that, I actually think of it in a positive way," Gordon said at Friday's pre-match press conference.

"If people are being negative it's only because they expect a lot from you, which is a positive thing.

"If we want that to stop, we just need to perform and give people what they want to see."

Some sections of the travelling England support jeered Southgate at full-time after the goalless draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, though Gordon again came away with credibility.

Manchester United and Three Lions great Wayne Rooney insisted Gordon should be brought into the starting XI for the last-16 clash after some fine cameos from the substitutes bench.

His form for Newcastle has caught the eye as well, with the former Everton man managing 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across all competitions this season.

Yet Gordon says he is not the type of player to go knocking on Southgate's door to demand more minutes.

"I just like to try my best and control the controllable," Gordon said.

"I think if I train to the very best of my ability, do the best I can every day, that's my way of giving him a headache in terms of selection, and the rest I can't control.

"Try my best and make selection as hard for him as I possibly can. When or if I'm needed, I'll be more than ready."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar
  2. Telangana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured After Blast At Glass Factory In Ranga Reddy; CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives
  3. Know The Breast Cancer Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor
  4. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights
  5. Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  2. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  3. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  4. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  5. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
Sports News
  1. ITA Vs SUI, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Spalletti Expects Calmer Italy In Clash With Switzerland
  2. ENG Vs SVK, Euro 2024 Rd Of 16: England Criticism Stems From High Expectations - Gordon
  3. Euro 2024: Teamwork Key To Success Against England, Says Milan Skriniar
  4. Leylah Fernandez To Face Daria Kasatkina In Eastbourne Open 2024 Final
  5. ESP Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
World News
  1. Putin Calls For Resuming Production Of Intermediate-Range Missiles Banned Under Now-Scrapped Treaty With US
  2. Canadian Man's Witty Response As He Gets Zero Votes In Election: 'I'm The Unity Candidate’
  3. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  4. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  5. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights