England Vs Croatia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

This will be the twelfth time adn second time in FIFA World Cup that these two nations would be going head-to-head.
Experts pedict England to be the potential winners with a scoreline of 2-1 but Croatians are no less especially in a stage like World Cup.
The match will take place on June 18, 2026 1:30 am (IST) at the Dallas Stadium, Texas, USA.
European heavyweights collide in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the FIFA World Cup group stage as England's Three Lions take on Croatia's Vatreni in their Group L opener.
While England arrive as one of the tournament favourites under former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, Croatia once again carry the aura of a side that consistently punches above its weight on the biggest stage.
The Vatreni have built a remarkable World Cup pedigree over the last decade. They finished as runners-up in 2018, reached the semi-finals in 2022 and famously knocked out tournament favourites Brazil in Qatar.
Much of that success has come under the guidance of Zlatko Dalić, who has been in charge since 2017 and remains one of the longest-serving national team coaches in international football. His experience, combined with the leadership of veterans like Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić, makes Croatia a dangerous proposition despite entering another tournament in transition.
England, meanwhile, are hoping Tuchel can finally turn years of near-misses into silverware. The Three Lions cruised through qualification with a perfect record and have been widely tipped to challenge for the trophy thanks to a squad packed with elite talent.
With stars such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, England possess greater squad depth on paper, but Tuchel has already warned his players against underestimating a Croatian side renowned for thriving under pressure.
This will also revive memories of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, when Croatia stunned England 2-1 after extra time en route to the final. Eight years later, the Three Lions have an opportunity for revenge, while Croatia will be eager to prove that their golden generation's competitive spirit remains alive.
With both sides eyeing an early statement in Group L, expect a tactical battle between England's attacking quality and Croatia's tournament know-how.
England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 11
England Wins: 6
Croatia Wins: 3
Draws: 2
England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
England enter this Group L showdown as slight favourites, but Croatia's pedigree on the World Cup stage means this is unlikely to be a comfortable outing for the Three Lions. Under Thomas Tuchel, England have looked more organised and tactically disciplined, while Croatia continue to rely on their experience, midfield control and tournament know-how under long-serving coach Zlatko Dalić.
The Vatreni have built a reputation for thriving in high-pressure matches, reaching the 2018 final and the 2022 semi-finals, but England arguably possess greater firepower and squad depth across all areas of the pitch. With Harry Kane leading the line and Jude Bellingham expected to pull the strings in midfield, the Three Lions should create enough chances to edge a tight contest.
Prediction: England 2-1 Croatia
Key Pick: England to Win
Dark Horse Performer: Luka Modrić could still be the difference-maker if Croatia can keep the game level deep into the second half.
Likely Goalscorer: Harry Kane
Expect a tactical battle rather than a goal fest, with England's quality in the final third ultimately proving decisive.
England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Arlington, Texas, USA
Stadium: Dallas Stadium
Date: Thursday, 18 June
Kick-off Time: 18/06/2026 – 1:30 am (IST)
England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
England Predicted XIs:
Pickford (GK); James, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.
Croatia Predicted XIs:
Livaković (GK); Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić; P. Sučić, Baturina; Musa.
England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
England:
Goalkeepers
Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford.
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Marc Guéhi, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah.
Midfielders
Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers.
Forwards
Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Noni Madueke.
Croatia:
Goalkeepers
Dominik Livaković, Nediljko Labrović, Ivica Ivušić.
Defenders
Joško Gvardiol, Josip Šutalo, Josip Stanišić, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Marin Pongračić, Borna Sosa, Josip Juranović, Luka Vušković.
Midfielders
Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Mario Pašalić, Martin Baturina, Petar Sučić, Lovro Majer, Nikola Vlašić, Kristijan Jakić.
Forwards
Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Ante Budimir, Bruno Petković, Luka Sučić, Marco Pašalić.