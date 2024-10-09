Football

England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento

England host Greece at Wembley on Thursday and then travel to Helsinki to face Finland three days later, with both fixtures coming in Group B2 of the UEFA Nations League

Curtis Jones Tino Livramento
Uncapped England pair Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento.
info_icon

England have called up uncapped pair Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento to their squad for this week's Nations League matches. (More Football News)

Liverpool midfielder Jones and Newcastle United full-back Livramento have both been part of the senior squad before without being used.

England confirmed the news on Wednesday and added Harry Kane is continuing his individualised programme, while Jack Grealish sat out of training with a knock.

Leandro Trossard training with Belgium national teammates. - null
Leandro Trossard To Bring Arsenal Form To Belgium's UEFA Nations League Matches

BY Stats Perform

Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo have each pulled out of the squad since it was announced after sustaining injuries over the weekend.

The Three Lions host Greece at Wembley on Thursday and then travel to Helsinki to face Finland three days later, with both fixtures coming in Group B2.

Jones is well known to interim England head coach Lee Carsley, with only two players having been used more under him for the Under-21s in the Three Lions squad for this week's fixtures.

The 23-year-old played 14 times at that level for England under Carsley, level with Anthony Gordon and behind Noni Madueke (19) and Angel Gomes (16). 

He was included as part of Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, a year on from scoring the winner in the Euro Under-21 Championship final, but did not make the final cut.

Livramento, meanwhile, was part of the squad for last month's victories over Republic of Ireland and Finland but did not receive his maiden cap.

The former Chelsea player has featured nine times for Newcastle this season and has helped his club side to three clean sheets, most recently in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Everton.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  3. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  4. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  5. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign