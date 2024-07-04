ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Phil Foden Insists Players Must 'Take The Blame' For England's Poor Performances

Phil Foden wants England's players to take responsibility as they aim to discover their best form at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
England have limped through the tournament so far, and looked to be heading out in the last 16 until Jude Bellingham's last-gasp overhead kick against Slovakia.
The Three Lions turned things around in extra time, with Harry Kane heading in the winner, but the level of their displays continues to be underwhelming.
Gareth Southgate, who will manage his 100th match in charge of England when they take on Switzerland on Saturday, has taken much of the criticism, but Foden says the players must shoulder responsibility.
"The players have got to take some of the blame," Foden said.
"There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.
"There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to [work it out].
"I feel sorry for Gareth. In training, he has been telling us to press and be high up on the pitch and I feel like sometimes, it has to come from the players.
"We have to be leaders. In games we could have got together a little bit more and worked out a solution.
"So yes, we have spoken about it more. If it happens again in a game, we can get together and find a solution, see where it is going wrong and adapt our press."
Southgate will be just the third manager to hit the 100 milestone in charge of England. Walter Winterbottom drew his 100th match (3-3 against Northern Ireland in 1958), while Alf Ramsey won his 1-0 against Wales in 1972.
England have now reached the quarter-final in all four of their major tournaments under Southgate, the first time they have ever reached the last eight at four consecutive Euros/World Cups.
They have progressed from two of their four Euro quarter-final matches, with three of the four such games being decided on penalties.