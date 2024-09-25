Football

EFL Cup: Danny Ward's Penalty Heroics Sends Foxes Through, Aston Villa Win At Wycombe Wanderers

Leicester struggled to break down their resolute League Two opposition, with their only two shots on target coming in the second half

Danny-Ward
Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward
info_icon

Danny Ward saved all three penalties he faced to lead Leicester City to a 3-0 shootout win after a 0-0 draw against Walsall in the EFL Cup third round. (More Football News)

The travelling Leicester fans were left frustrated by their side's showing, with one fan even making his way onto the pitch to vent at Steve Cooper before being removed by security staff.

But Leicester, who are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season since being promoted back to the top flight, prevailed from 12 yards.

Ricardo Pereira, Conor Coady and Oliver Skipp all netted their spot-kicks, but goalkeeper Ward ensured he will take the plaudits after correctly guessing right for all three of Walsall's penalties to seal the Foxes' place in the next round.

Elsewhere, Jhon Duran's hot streak in front of goal continued as he helped Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Emiliano Buendia marked his long-awaited return to the starting line-up after a long-term injury with the opening goal for Villa before Duran scored the second from the penalty spot after being brought down by Declan Skura.

Wycombe substitute Richard Kone got on the scoresheet to create some nerves for Villa, who held firm to avoid a fourth consecutive EFL Cup third-round exit.

