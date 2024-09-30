EFL Championship: Swansea 'Suffered' In Bristol City Draw, Says Williams

Luke Williams feels Swansea City "suffered" for not pressing home their advantage during the 1-1 draw with Bristol City. (More Football News)
The spoils were shared at the Swansea.com Stadium, where Ben Cabango volleyed the hosts into a 15th-minute lead from Eom Ji-sung's corner.
However, the Swans could not extend their advantage with Ollie Cooper hitting the post, and were pegged back in the 76th minute via another corner as Jason Knight headed in Scott Twine's set-piece delivery.
Williams' side missed the chance to move up to seventh in the Championship - and within three points of leaders West Bromwich Albion - and the head coach rued his side's second-half performance.
"The first half, we looked a pretty good side and made the breakthrough, which is important," he said. "But in the second half, we were by far the worst team on the pitch.
"I think when you're 1-0 down, it's easier to throw caution to the wind and Bristol City did that really well. We missed the moments to smooth the game out, to regain control and take control, so we suffered.
"In the end, we're only just about value for a point."
Meanwhile, Robins head coach Liam Manning felt Swansea's goal should not have stood, with Ronald appearing to impede goalkeeper Max O'Leary.
"It's quite clear for me [a foul], when you see it back," he said. "I've seen it from numerous angles. Max is trying to get free, but it's hard when somebody has hold of you.
"We had a pre-season meeting with the referees and the EFL, and they said they were going to clamp down on blocking and grabbing people. Then, when you see the side-on angle on Max, you can see the shirt grabbed and the block. But you get them, or you don't get them, and it's how you respond to that.
"[The] first half, we probably conceded too much territory, we were a little bit too passive. But we put in a really strong performance in the second half."