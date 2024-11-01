East Bengal 3-2 Nejmeh SC: Red And Gold Brigade Confirm AFC Challenge League Quarter-final Spot

East Bengal confirmed their qualification to the quarter-finals of the AFC Challenge League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Lebanon's Nejmeh SC on Friday, November 1.
More to follow...
East Bengal confirmed their qualification to the quarter-finals of the AFC Challenge League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Lebanon's Nejmeh SC on Friday, November 1
East Bengal confirmed their qualification to the quarter-finals of the AFC Challenge League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Lebanon's Nejmeh SC on Friday, November 1.
More to follow...