Dutch Eredivisie Live Streaming, Matchday 33: When, Where To Watch Penultimate Round?

Here is all you need to know about the 33rd and penultimate matchday of Eredivisie 2025-26: preview, standings, European qualification scenarios, match timings and live streaming info

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Dutch Eredivisie Live Streaming, Matchday 33: When, Where To Watch Penultimate Round?
File photo of Eredivisie champions PSV.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PSV have already clinched Eredivisie title

  • Fight on for European qualification berths

  • Top two to enter Champions League proper, third-placed side gets into third qualifying round of European top flight

As we enter into the 33rd and penultimate matchday of Eredivisie 2025-26 on Sunday (May 10, 2026), the title stands decided well in advance. PSV were crowned the Dutch league champions for the 27th time back in early April, after second-placed Feyenoord were held to a 0-0 draw by lowly Volendam.

The battle is on for European qualification, however. Feyenoord remain in second place with 61 points, ahead of NEC Nijmegen (56), Ajax (55), and FC Twente (55) with sizeable margins. Then lie AZ Alkmaar and Heerenveen, who are both on 50 points, and need miracles of sorts to end up in the top four.

The first and second-placed teams in the Eredivisie advance directly to the league phase of next season's UEFA Champions League, which means Feyenoord will most likely join PSV there. The third-placed side enters the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, whereas finishing fourth puts a team in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

All 18 teams will be in action in nine concurrent games on Sunday. PSV meet Go Ahead Eagles, Feyenoord host AZ Alkmaar and Twente welcome ninth-placed Sparta Rotterdam.

Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Standings

Photo: Eredivisie website screengrab
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Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Matchday 33: Live Streaming Info

Q

When will the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Matchday 33 games be played?

A

The Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Matchday 33 games will all be played on Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 8:15pm IST.

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Q

Where will the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Matchday 33 games be played?

A

The Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Matchday 33 games will be played at nine venues across Netherlands.

Q

Where will the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Matchday 33 games be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 Matchday 33 games will not be live streamed or telecast on any platform in India. They will be shown on ESPN 4, Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra, Canal+ Netherlands in Netherlands.

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