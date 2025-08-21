Diamond Harbour 2-1 East Bengal, Durand Cup: Debutants Stun 16-Time Winners To Reach Final

East Bengal FC finished the first half as the stronger of the two sides, but Diamond Harbour eventually prevailed courtesy an 83rd-minute winner from Joby Justin, a former Red and Golds member

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal Durand Cup semifinal
Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against East Bengal FC during their Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mikel Idiakez opens scoring in 66th minute for Diamond Harbour FC

  • Anwar Ali draws East Bengal level in 67th with long-ranger

  • Joby Justin's 83rd-minute winner sets up summit clash with NorthEast United

Second-half strikes from Mikel Idiakez and Joby Justin fired debutants Diamond Harbour FC to a 2-1 win over East Bengal on Wednesday, sealing a spot in the 134th Durand Cup final against NorthEast United FC.

Anwar Ali had drawn parity for the Red & Golds moments after Idiakez's spectacular back-volley had given the Diamonds the lead.

The Diamonds had the better of exchanges in the first-half and nearing 20 minutes, Joby had a first shot at goal from close but was easily thwarted by Prabhsukan Gill in the East Bengal goal. Anwar then also had his first strike at goal in the 22nd minute, but just missed.

East Bengal did finish the half the stronger of the two, with a Mahesh cross getting Diamantakos to head one which went out and then again the Manipuri’s shot hitting the bar in the second minute of extended time.

In the second half, the Red & Golds kept pressing with Bipin hitting over from close, forcing Vicuna into bringing in both fresh and experienced legs in Girik Khosla, Melroy Assisi and Angousana in place of Narzary, Sairuatkima and Samuel respectively.

Against the run of play, Diamond’s Idiakez scored a wonderful goal. Paul took the free-kick from the left, only for Anwar to try and clear with his head.

The ball looped across the goal and Idiakez, with his back towards the goal, executed a back-volley to perfection, giving the tournament debutants the lead for the first time in the match.

Anwar however, made amends almost instantly, collecting the ball inside his half and then meandering ahead on his own, before firing a missile from 40-yards out which Mirshad could only palm towards his goal. A vicious last minute curve and power in the shot, gave the Diamond keeper no chance.

Moroccan Basim Rashid was also brought on by Vicuna in place of Saul Crespo, in an effort to break the deadlock, but the Diamonds it was who would do it instead, going ahead again off an Angousana corner, a melee inside the box saw Joby tap in from close.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade