Tottenham Hotspur Executive Daniel Levy Steps Down After Two Decades At The Helm

Europa League holder Tottenham said there were no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club

Daniel Levy pictured during Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth last Saturday
  • Levy was heavily criticised by the club's supporters

  • The Englishman was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League

  • Levy has overseen two major trophy wins, in the EFL Cup in 2007-08 and the Europa League last season

Tottenham have announced Daniel Levy has stepped down following 24 years as the club's executive chairman.

Levy was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League, having assumed his position in 2001 after the club was purchased by the ENIC Group, led by Joe Lewis.

Having been in charge of the club's day-to-day operations since then, Levy has overseen two major trophy wins, in the EFL Cup in 2007-08 and the Europa League last season, in addition to a run to the Champions League final in 2018-19.

Levy was also at the forefront of Spurs' move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, though he was criticised over a perceived lack of investment in the playing squad.

Tottenham supporters have also bemoaned Levy's failure to bring sustained Premier League success to the club, as they have only made the top four once in six attempts since moving to their new stadium, finishing 17th in 2024-25 – their lowest-ever finish in a Premier League season. 

Levy told the club's website: "I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. 

"I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey, but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately."

Tottenham confirmed there will be no changes to "the ownership or overall structure of the club", with Peter Charrington stepping into the new role of non-executive chairman.

Charrington said: "This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch. I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future. 

"We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the club, led by [chief executive] Vinai [Venkatesham] and his team."

Spurs, who have six points from their first three Premier League games under Thomas Frank, return to action with a London derby against West Ham on September 13, before beginning their Champions League campaign at home to Villarreal.

