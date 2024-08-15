Daley Blind Announces Retirement From Netherlands Duty

Daley Blind has announced his retirement from international duty for the Netherlands. (More Football News)
The defender made his debut in 2013 against Italy and went on to make 108 appearances for his country, the fifth-most in the nation's history, netting three goals.
He was part of the Dutch squad that reached the semi-finals at Euro 2024, though only made one substitute appearance, coming on in the latter stages of their round of 16 tie against Romania.
"It was an honour to wear the Orange shirt 108 times. For me, that is the highest achievable as a player: representing your country," Blind said in a post on social media.
"For 11 years I have done everything I could to keep wearing that beautiful Oranje shirt. It has given me so much, so many beautiful moments. I cherish them.
"A new, talented generation is coming up and after a good conversation with the national coach it is time to fully focus on my club and my family.
"Once again, it was a great honour! They were great years. Thank you national coaches, staff, teammates and, of course, the Oranje legion! I will miss it and you. Thanks to everyone."