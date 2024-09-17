Football

Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban

President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized that everyone must uphold their responsibilities in combating soccer violence but specifically criticized the Cyprus Football Association

Cyprus-FA
Cyprus president called out the national soccer federation on Monday for shirking its responsibilities.
info_icon

The Cyprus president called out the national soccer federation on Monday for shirking its responsibilities in helping to stamp out hooliganism and violence. (More Sports News)

President Nikos Christodoulides said everyone must live up to their obligations in the fight against soccer violence but singled out the federation and its president George Koumas for “hiding behind” their own autonomy.

“They have responsibilities, we warned them about all of this but they continue to hide,” Christodoulides said.

His remarks came after authorities called off a first-division match between crosstown rivals Apollon Limassol and AEL Limassol on Sunday when hundreds of AEL fans clashed with police and rushed the stadium gates without undergoing either a mandated search for concealed contraband or a check of their tickets, according to police.

Fans exiting the stadium again clashed with police, throwing rocks and other projectiles which resulted in three officers sustaining injuries.

Police arrested four people, including two 17-year-olds, as they tried to flee in a car inside of which investigators found a metal bar and balaklavas. Police spokesman Christos Andreou said officers also found a bag near the stadium containing Molotov cocktails and a powerful flare.

The controversy revolves around a government push to extend a full ban on all away team fans that was imposed last year to curb violence. The Cyprus Football Association, instead, ruled that for this season a maximum 800 away team fans would be allowed. On Sunday, Andreou said more than 1,000 AEL fans showed up for the game.

Unai Emery said his side will have to embrace a new mentality on their Champions League journey - null
Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut

BY Stats Perform

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis told the state broadcaster earlier Monday that the FA was warned of impending trouble and to steer AEL fans — as away team supporters — clear of the stadium.

But Hartsiotis said the FA's Koumas assured that all would go smoothly after consulting with the rival teams' presidents.

Police and the justice ministry say new draft legislation that would empower law enforcement to decide on banning all away team fans from matches deemed as high risk would go a long way in combating the problem.

In a statement, the Cyprus FA condemned the violence and said appropriate punishments would be meted out. But it defended its decision to allow AEL fans in the stands because the trouble was strictly fans clashing with police and not the direct consequence of away fans fighting with home-team supporters inside the stadium.

“We don't believe it's right that every instance where undesired actions happen should be used as a reason to ban away fans,” the FA wrote.

The state broadcaster said the FA has called an emergency meeting of all team presidents for this Friday to discuss the issue.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  2. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  3. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
  2. Birmingham 3-1 Wrexham: Stansfield Brace Earns Hosts Hollywood Derby Win
  3. Liverpool Vs AC Milan: Slot Doubles Down On Selection Policy Ahead Of Champions League Opener
  4. Ballon D'Or Winner Aitana Bonmati Extends Barcelona Women Stay
  5. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  3. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Look At Their Own Record': MEA Hits Back To Iran Over Khamenei's 'Unacceptable' Comments On Minorities In India
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Replacement To Be Announced At 12 PM, Delhi CM To To Resign Today
  3. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  4. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  5. SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
  2. US Military Completes Withdrawal From Junta-Ruled Niger
  3. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  4. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  5. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
Latest Stories
  1. SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Replacement To Be Announced At 12 PM, Delhi CM To To Resign Today
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav