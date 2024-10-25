Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Oliver Glasner believes Crystal Palace's problems are mental, rather than tactical, as the pressure builds on the Eagles boss ahead of Sunday's London derby versus Tottenham. (More Football News)
Palace are one of four teams yet to win a Premier League match this season – a new record through eight games of a single campaign.
That is despite them winning six of their final seven games of 2023-24, leading some to tip them as surprise candidates for European qualification in pre-season.
Reports have suggested Glasner's position could be under threat if results do not improve before the November international break, but the Austrian is simply focused on giving his players the support they need.
"At the moment we don't score goals, we should score more. Then it's always tough, one mistake and we get punished," Glasner said.
"I think we've all had better times in football, better times in sports. The players tried everything to win the game, but at the moment, we have to be honest, it's not enough.
"Everybody's frustrated, everybody's disappointed. It's our responsibility, especially mine now, to get chins up, the head up of every single player, to support them.
"At the moment I don't think it's a tactical problem, it's a mentality problem. It's a lack of confidence, we can see it, and so this is what we have to change."
Tottenham, meanwhile, have won three of their last four league games after fighting back to beat West Ham 4-1 in another London derby last week.
Ange Postecoglou withdrew James Maddison at half-time in that game, allowing Dejan Kulusevski to thrive in a number 10 role, and he thinks there is more to come from the Swede.
"Deki's been great all year. He obviously feels more comfortable in that area, he's much more involved in the game, which I think is key with Deki," Postecoglou said.
"He wants to be involved and playing on the wing, sometimes he could get a bit frustrated in himself that he wasn't involved.
"I think we can get more goals out of him, more assists. All season, he's been great. I think he's maturing, as well. He's been captain of his country, which gives him even more self-belief. I think there's more to come."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Crystal Palace – Eddie Nketiah
Since scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield United in October 2023 for Arsenal, Palace striker Nketiah has played 804 minutes in the Premier League without finding the net.
He is currently on a run of 30 shots without scoring in the competition, and if the Eagles are to ease the growing pressure on boss Glasner, they may need him to find his shooting boots.
Tottenham – James Maddison
Spurs midfielder Maddison could make his 200th Premier League appearance in this match.
Maddison ranks first in the competition for passes played into the opposition penalty area this season (72), while he has five assists in his last 11 games.
MATCH PREDICTION – TOTTENHAM WIN
Tottenham have won 19 of their 30 Premier League games against Palace (seven draws, four losses), their highest win rate against any fellow London side in the competition's history (63%).
They will be confident of another victory here. Postecoglou's side have won three of their last four Premier League matches (one defeat), as many as they had in their previous 11 games (three wins, one draw, seven losses).
One could argue their performances have warranted more points this season, too. Spurs are second only to Manchester City for shots (145), shots on target (55), touches in the opposition box (355) and successful opposition half passes (2,069) in the Premier League.
Tottenham also rank top for passes played into the opponent penalty area (306) and expected goals (16.95 xG).
Palace, meanwhile, won five of their first seven home leagues matches under Glasner (one draw, one defeat), scoring 22 goals, but have since gone four without victory at Selhurst Park (two draws, two defeats), failing to net in three of those games.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Crystal Palace – 25.9%
Tottenham – 50.1%
Draw – 24%