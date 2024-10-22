Crystal Palace's concerning start to their Premier League campaign continued as Chris Wood's second-half strike powered Nottingham Forest to a 1-0 win on Monday. (More Football News)
Oliver Glasner's side are now winless in their first eight league games of the 2024-25 campaign after a profligate showing ended in defeat at the City Ground.
Opportunities were aplenty in an enthralling first half as both sides were denied by the woodwork, while Wood spurned a pair of golden opportunities from close range.
Yet Wood atoned for his first-half struggles after 65 minutes, however, when Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson failed to keep out a tame from the edge of the box.
Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah both went close for Palace before that Wood winner, but Matz Sels was in inspired form to keep Glasner's Eagles at bay.
The narrow victory lifted battling Forest up to eighth in the table, while Palace sit 18th and a point adrift of Ipswich Town.
Data Debrief: Profligate Palace punished
This was the 150th Premier League game that Palace have failed to score in since returning to the division in 2013-14, which is 28 more than any other side in the same timeframe.
That was not for a lack of trying, though, as Glasner's side accumulated 1.12 expected goals (xG) to Forest's 1.62.
But it was a familiar tale as Wood proved the difference – since the start of last season only Erling Haaland (12), Cole Palmer and Dominic Solanke (both nine) have scored more openers in the Premier League than the Forest striker's eight.