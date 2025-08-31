Dortmund Vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Dortmund have won all six of their previous home games against Union in the Bundesliga, never hosting another club more often without dropping points

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dortmund Vs Union Berlin
Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund failed to overcome St. Pauli
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dortmund host Union Berlin in Bundesliga 2025-26 on Sunday

  • Dortmund thrashed the same opponents 6-0 back in February

  • Coach Niko Kovac says it will be a totally different game for Dortmund

Niko Kovac says Borussia Dortmund will face a totally different game against Union Berlin on Sunday, having thrashed the same opponents 6-0 back in February.

Serhou Guirassy scored four goals when the teams faced off at Signal Iduna Park last season, as Union suffered their heaviest-ever Bundesliga defeat.

Dortmund have won all six of their previous home games against Union in the Bundesliga, never hosting another club more often without dropping points.

However, Kovac's side made a stuttering start to their 2025-26 campaign last week, squandering a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at St. Pauli.

Werder Bremen celebrate a late equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen - null
Werder Bremen 3-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Ten Hag Denied First Bundesliga Win In Six-goal Thriller

BY Stats Perform

And the BVB boss is under no illusions that their home opener will also present a tough challenge.

"It will be a completely different game," Kovac said at Friday's pre-match press conference. "We, of course, want to win our first home game, but it certainly won't be easy.

"They will certainly play a very physical game, so we will have to hold our own. 

Related Content
Related Content

"On a footballing level, we scored three wonderful goals in Hamburg, even if we didn't play our best match, but we will have to hold our own physically."

info_icon

Dortmund have been busy in the transfer market in recent days, sealing a €20m (£17m) swoop for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and a €25m (£21m) deal for striker Fabio Silva from Wolves.

Silva, who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in LaLiga with Las Palmas last term, believes he can contribute in all phases of the game, saying: "I think I like being different, and the fans can expect me to fight for the club. 

"Of course, it's important for a striker to score goals and provide assists, but I think I'm a player who can give the team more and be a part of everything.

"With my runs, my movement, my tackles - I think that at this stage of my career, I feel like a very complete player. 

"I can be ready for whatever the coach needs. I'm really excited and want to be with the team and be as successful as possible."

Union started their season with an impressive 2-1 home win over Stuttgart, with debutant Ilyas Ansah netting twice following his move from Paderborn.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Borussia Dortmund – Serhou Guirassy 

Guirassy has scored in six consecutive Bundesliga appearances, tying his best-ever run in the competition (also six games with a goal for Stuttgart in 2024).

He could now score in seven straight Bundesliga matches for the first time, while he managed the only four-goal haul of his senior career the last time Dortmund faced Union.

Union Berlin – Ilyas Ansah 

Ansah became the first player to score twice on his Bundesliga debut for Union on matchday one, at 20 years and 288 days old.

His brace also made him the third-youngest player this century to score multiple times on his Bundesliga debut overall, with only Erling Haaland (19 years and 181 days in January 2020) and Hamit Altintop (20 years, 237 days in August 2003) doing so at a younger age.

MATCH PREDICTION – BORUSSIA DORTMUND WIN

Union have not faced another Bundesliga club more often on their travels without picking up a single point than they have Dortmund (six).

BVB did fail to win their opening game of a Bundesliga season for the first time since 2014-15 (2-0 against Bayer Leverkusen) last Saturday, but they have not started a campaign with two winless outings since 2007-08 (two defeats).

Union, meanwhile, remained undefeated at the start of a Bundesliga season for the fifth season in a row (won three, drawn two), and could start with two wins for only the second time, after 2023-24.

However, Steffen Baumgart's men are understandably outsiders for this one. Dortmund are unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games dating back to last season (won seven, drawn two). 

Since the 27th matchweek of the 2024-25 campaign, no team has earned more points than BVB (23, level with Bayern Munich), and they have won their last four home games in the competition, keeping clean sheets in the last two.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Borussia Dortmund – 64.9%

Union Berlin – 16.2%

Draw – 18.8%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

  2. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. Rajnath Singh: India’s Defence Must Stand on Its Own Feet

  4. Maratha Activist Demands 10% OBC Quota, Warns Govt

  5. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  4. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  5. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars