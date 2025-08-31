Dortmund Vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Dortmund host Union Berlin in Bundesliga 2025-26 on Sunday
Dortmund thrashed the same opponents 6-0 back in February
Coach Niko Kovac says it will be a totally different game for Dortmund
Niko Kovac says Borussia Dortmund will face a totally different game against Union Berlin on Sunday, having thrashed the same opponents 6-0 back in February.
Serhou Guirassy scored four goals when the teams faced off at Signal Iduna Park last season, as Union suffered their heaviest-ever Bundesliga defeat.
Dortmund have won all six of their previous home games against Union in the Bundesliga, never hosting another club more often without dropping points.
However, Kovac's side made a stuttering start to their 2025-26 campaign last week, squandering a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at St. Pauli.
And the BVB boss is under no illusions that their home opener will also present a tough challenge.
"It will be a completely different game," Kovac said at Friday's pre-match press conference. "We, of course, want to win our first home game, but it certainly won't be easy.
"They will certainly play a very physical game, so we will have to hold our own.
"On a footballing level, we scored three wonderful goals in Hamburg, even if we didn't play our best match, but we will have to hold our own physically."
Dortmund have been busy in the transfer market in recent days, sealing a €20m (£17m) swoop for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and a €25m (£21m) deal for striker Fabio Silva from Wolves.
Silva, who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in LaLiga with Las Palmas last term, believes he can contribute in all phases of the game, saying: "I think I like being different, and the fans can expect me to fight for the club.
"Of course, it's important for a striker to score goals and provide assists, but I think I'm a player who can give the team more and be a part of everything.
"With my runs, my movement, my tackles - I think that at this stage of my career, I feel like a very complete player.
"I can be ready for whatever the coach needs. I'm really excited and want to be with the team and be as successful as possible."
Union started their season with an impressive 2-1 home win over Stuttgart, with debutant Ilyas Ansah netting twice following his move from Paderborn.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Borussia Dortmund – Serhou Guirassy
Guirassy has scored in six consecutive Bundesliga appearances, tying his best-ever run in the competition (also six games with a goal for Stuttgart in 2024).
He could now score in seven straight Bundesliga matches for the first time, while he managed the only four-goal haul of his senior career the last time Dortmund faced Union.
Union Berlin – Ilyas Ansah
Ansah became the first player to score twice on his Bundesliga debut for Union on matchday one, at 20 years and 288 days old.
His brace also made him the third-youngest player this century to score multiple times on his Bundesliga debut overall, with only Erling Haaland (19 years and 181 days in January 2020) and Hamit Altintop (20 years, 237 days in August 2003) doing so at a younger age.
MATCH PREDICTION – BORUSSIA DORTMUND WIN
Union have not faced another Bundesliga club more often on their travels without picking up a single point than they have Dortmund (six).
BVB did fail to win their opening game of a Bundesliga season for the first time since 2014-15 (2-0 against Bayer Leverkusen) last Saturday, but they have not started a campaign with two winless outings since 2007-08 (two defeats).
Union, meanwhile, remained undefeated at the start of a Bundesliga season for the fifth season in a row (won three, drawn two), and could start with two wins for only the second time, after 2023-24.
However, Steffen Baumgart's men are understandably outsiders for this one. Dortmund are unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games dating back to last season (won seven, drawn two).
Since the 27th matchweek of the 2024-25 campaign, no team has earned more points than BVB (23, level with Bayern Munich), and they have won their last four home games in the competition, keeping clean sheets in the last two.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Borussia Dortmund – 64.9%
Union Berlin – 16.2%
Draw – 18.8%