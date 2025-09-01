Liverpool Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Szoboszlai Free-Kick Fires Reds Back On Top With 1-0 Win

Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant 83rd-minute free-kick secured a 1-0 win for Liverpool over Arsenal, keeping the Reds on top of the Premier League table with a perfect start to the season

S
Stats Perform
Liverpool Vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 3 Report
Dominik Szoboszlai was the hero as Liverpool overcame Arsenal.
  • Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning 83rd-minute free-kick sealed a 1-0 victory for Liverpool over Arsenal

  • Arsenal’s solid defensive display, compounded by early injuries to William Saliba and the absence of Bukayo Saka, kept the game tight

  • Noni Madueke forced Alisson into a save, and Hugo Ekitike had a goal ruled out, but Arsenal couldn’t respond after Szoboszlai’s strike

Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick maintained Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League season as they edged out title rivals Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield.

Last term's top two were the only teams defending perfect records by Sunday, following Tottenham's surprise defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

And there was nothing to separate them until the 83rd minute, when Szoboszlai provided a moment of magic.


Liverpool had earlier been frustrated by a solid rearguard action from Arsenal, who were without Bukayo Saka due to a hamstring issue and also lost William Saliba to injury after just five minutes.

Noni Madueke's volley forced Alisson into the only meaningful save of the first half, while Hugo Ekitike had an effort chalked off in the 61st minute, due to Cody Gakpo being offside as he attempted to scramble a loose ball home.

But Szoboszlai's remarkable strike proved the difference, with Eberechi Eze unable to spark a fightback after being thrown on for his Arsenal debut.

The result ensures the champions will spend the international break top of the table as the only team on maximum points.

Data Debrief: Szoboszlai provides late heroics

Liverpool's first two Premier League games – against Bournemouth and Newcastle United – were settled by late strikes from Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha. On Sunday, Szoboszlai's 83rd-minute wondergoal settled a tense encounter, which saw both teams combine for a mere 1.0 expected goals (xG, Liverpool 0.45, Arsenal 0.55).

At 32.2 yards out, Szoboszlai's winner came from a greater distance than any other Premier League goal this season, while it was also Liverpool's latest winning goal from a direct free-kick in the competition since August 2007 (Steven Gerrard versus Aston Villa, 87th minute). 

Szoboszlai became the 17th different player to score a direct free-kick goal for Liverpool in the Premier League, and the first player other than Philippe Coutinho or Trent Alexander-Arnold to do so since February 2016, when James Milner did so against Aston Villa.

Liverpool have now scored in 37 successive Premier League matches dating back to September 2024 – their best-ever run in the competition.

Tags

