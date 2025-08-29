Fredrikstad Vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League Playoff: Oliver Glasner Hails ‘Huge Achievement’ For Eagles

Oliver Glasner praised Crystal Palace's UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualification after a goalless draw against Fredrikstad secured their spot in the group stage

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fredrikstad vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Oliver Glasner
File photo of Oliver Glasner on the touchline during Crystal Palace's match against Fredrikstad. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oliver Glasner calls UEFA Conference League qualification a huge achievement

  • Crystal Palace progressed after a goalless draw against Fredrikstad

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-leg goal secured the win

  • Palace seeks first Premier League victory against Aston Villa

Oliver Glasner branded his side's Conference League qualification "a huge achievement" following Crystal Palace's 1-0 aggregate win over Fredrikstad in the second leg of their qualifier. 

The Eagles were embroiled in a goalless draw in Norway, as Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-leg goal was enough to ensure their progression. 

Palace will discover their fate on Friday when the Conference League draw is announced, with the competition kicking off on Thursday, October 2. 

With a trip to Aston Villa awaiting them on Sunday, Palace will be looking to register their maiden Premier League victory of the campaign, having played out draws in their opening games against Chelsea (0-0), and Nottingham Forest (1-1). 

Following his side's historic qualification, Glasner heaped praise on his players: "It's a huge achievement going into the group stage. It was our second go, with the first being winning the Community Shield, and now today, of course.

"There was all the noise with us being demoted to the Conference League, playing two games against opposition who aren't easy to play. We conceded so many long balls, and they bring their game into the final third quite easily, but we just had to accept it."

Related Content
Related Content

In a game where Fredrikstad attempted to seize the initiative, Palace stood strong defensively, limiting the hosts to just 0.35 expected goals (xG).

"The players did really well, and defended the box excellently. We know we can and have to play better in possession, but after all it is important to be in the group stage and this is what we did," Glasner said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Reaches Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest

  4. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  5. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  5. Kim Jong Un To Attend China’s Military Parade Alongside World Leaders

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms