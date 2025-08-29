Oliver Glasner calls UEFA Conference League qualification a huge achievement
Crystal Palace progressed after a goalless draw against Fredrikstad
Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-leg goal secured the win
Palace seeks first Premier League victory against Aston Villa
Oliver Glasner branded his side's Conference League qualification "a huge achievement" following Crystal Palace's 1-0 aggregate win over Fredrikstad in the second leg of their qualifier.
The Eagles were embroiled in a goalless draw in Norway, as Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-leg goal was enough to ensure their progression.
Palace will discover their fate on Friday when the Conference League draw is announced, with the competition kicking off on Thursday, October 2.
Following his side's historic qualification, Glasner heaped praise on his players: "It's a huge achievement going into the group stage. It was our second go, with the first being winning the Community Shield, and now today, of course.
"There was all the noise with us being demoted to the Conference League, playing two games against opposition who aren't easy to play. We conceded so many long balls, and they bring their game into the final third quite easily, but we just had to accept it."
In a game where Fredrikstad attempted to seize the initiative, Palace stood strong defensively, limiting the hosts to just 0.35 expected goals (xG).
"The players did really well, and defended the box excellently. We know we can and have to play better in possession, but after all it is important to be in the group stage and this is what we did," Glasner said.