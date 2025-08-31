Nottingham Forest 0-3 West Ham, Premier League: Hammers Ease Pressure On Graham Potter After Late Surge

West Ham produced a superb late flourish to beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 and register their first Premier League win of the season

West Ham scored three times in seven minutes at the City Ground
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hammers finally registered victory in the PL

  • Potter's side snatched late victory at Forest Ground

  • Nuno's side had started off brilliantly

West Ham produced a superb late flourish to beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 and register their first Premier League win of the season.

The visitors scored three times in seven minutes at the City Ground to get off the mark this term and relieve some of the pressure on Graham Potter.

West Ham had gone closest to scoring earlier in the contest, with Lucas Paqueta and Callum Wilson drawing smart saves from Matz Sels.

However, the Forest goalkeeper was helpless in the 84th minute, when Jarrod Bowen whipped a superb first-time strike into his bottom-right corner.

Paqueta coolly gave the Hammers breathing space from the penalty spot four minutes later, after Ibrahim Sangare fouled Crysencio Summerville in the box.

Callum Wilson then added further gloss in the first minute of stoppage time, rounding off a swift counter by heading in El Hadji Malick Diouf's deep cross to lift Potter's side off the foot of the table.

Data Debrief: The late, late show gets the Hammers up and running

Forest were beaten by three or more goals in a Premier League game for the first time since an 8-1 drubbing by Manchester United in February 1999.

Meanwhile, West Ham have scored three or more goals in the final 10 minutes of a Premier League match for only the second time, also doing so against Tottenham in October 2020.

Bowen got the ball rolling with a lovely finish. Since the start of April, he has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the division (10; seven goals, three assists). 

Wilson then put the icing on the cake. No player has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute since the start of the 2022-23 season (eight, level with Jhon Duran).

