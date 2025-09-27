Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Here is all you need to know about the English Premier League 2025-26 game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool: preview, starting XIs, recent results, head-to-head record and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26
Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: The Reds beat Southampton 2-1 in their previous outing. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool on top of table with 15 perfect points

  • Crystal Palace on a record 11-match unbeaten streak in English Premier League

  • Matchday 6 clash to be telecast and live streamed in India and elsewhere

Crystal Palace welcome Liverpool for their sixth fixture of the 2025-26 English Premier League edition at Selhurst Park on Saturday (September 27, 2025). Watch the football match live on TV and online today.

Both teams are undefeated in the top flight this term, with Oliver Glasner's side on a record 11-match unbeaten streak in the league. But it's the Reds who are on top of the Premier League points table with five consecutive wins, while the Eagles are fifth with nine points.

But Palace beat Liverpool on penalties to claim the Community Shield in August, and the visitors would be eager to set the record straight with a statement victory tonight.

Coincidentally, the two teams will also lock horns in the EFL Cup fourth round after the Reds edged out Southampton 2-1 at Anfield.

Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head Record

Liverpool have won nine and lost none of their last 10 away league games against Crystal Palace (D1). This is their longest ongoing unbeaten run away from home in the league against any side.

Overall, the Reds have won 37 of the 67 face-offs between the two teams, with the Eagles winning 16 times and 14 games ending in draws.

Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Starting XIs

Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7:30pm IST.

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.

Published At:
Tags

