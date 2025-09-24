Liverpool 2-1 Southampton, EFL Cup: Ten-man Liverpool Beat Saints As Alexander Isak Grabs First Reds Goal

The Frenchman's celebrations were cut short when he was shown a red card after firing Liverpool into the third round of the English League Cup with a late winner against Southampton on Tuesday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hugo Ekitike Liverpool FC
Hugo Ekitike was sent off against Southampton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Isak started at Anfield for the first time this season for his new club

  • Hugo Ekitike netted the winner but was shown red for celebration

  • The striker will now be suspended for the Premier League game against Crystal Palace

Alexander Isak scored his first Liverpool goal and Hugo Ekitike netted the winner before seeing red as Arne Slot's team edged out Southampton 2-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Isak, who scored in Newcastle United's EFL Cup final win over Liverpool last season, started at Anfield for the first time since his record move from the Magpies, as one of 11 changes to the Reds XI from the team that started against Everton last time out.

The Sweden international played just 45 minutes before he was replaced by fellow big-money signing Ekitike, who had the final say late on, only to get himself sent off in bizarre fashion.

Southampton gave a solid account of themselves, and though Isak was thwarted by Alex McCarthy early on, Liverpool could have had no complaints if they had fallen behind when Adam Armstrong hit the crossbar in the 42nd minute.

Yet less than two minutes later, Liverpool made their fortune count. McCarthy's poor pass was pounced on by the impressive Federico Chiesa, who squared for Isak to dink home.

Chiesa saw a goal disallowed for offside, but Liverpool could not get out of first gear, and Southampton had the goal their performance warranted when Shea Charles poked in after Endo made a hash of clearing from a corner.

Related Content
Related Content

But Southampton's hopes of a giant-killing were extinguished when Chiesa raced in behind and laid it on a plate for Ekitike in the 85th minute.

However, in taking his shirt off in celebration, the Frenchman received his second booking, meaning Liverpool had to see out the final stages with 10 men, while Ekitike will be suspended for this weekend's league clash with Crystal Palace.

Data Debrief: Star strikers repay the big fees

Liverpool splashed the cash this summer, but in Isak and Ekitike, they have two top-calibre centre-forwards, and it was no surprise to see the duo make the difference.

Isak got both of his two shots on target, while Ekitike was responsible for 1.03 of Liverpool's overall 1.85 expected goals (xG). Chiesa, meanwhile, took his opportunity to impress, teeing up both goals and leading the Reds for shots (four) and chances created (four).

Having lost to Liverpool in the quarter-finals last season, Southampton have now been eliminated by the same team in back-to-back editions of the EFL Cup for the first time.

And the Reds have now won each of their last nine home games against Southampton by an aggregate score of 27-3 – their last defeat at Anfield to the Saints came in a 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final second leg loss in 2016-17.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

  4. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  5. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

  5. Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours, Assam Observes Three-Day Mourning

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Former Philippines President Duterte Charged With Crimes Against Humanity By ICC

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures