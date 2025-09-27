Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Reds Seek Full Points At Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: The Reds beat Southampton 2-1 in their previous outing. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 6 clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Saturday (September 27). Both sides are unbeaten in the top flight this season, with Oliver Glasner's men on a record 11-match lossless streak in the league. But it's the Reds who are on top of the standings with five straight wins, while the Eagles lie fifth with nine points. The two teams had locked horns for the FA Community Shield last month, with Palace emerging victors on penalties. Will Arne Slot's side set the record straight tonight? Let's find out. Track the live football scores and updates from the EPL match.

27 Sept 2025, 06:35:24 pm IST Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: LIV Starting XI Hugo Ekitike's suspension against Southampton means British record signing Alexander Isak starts a Premier League game for the first time since he joined Liverpool from Newcastle United. Here is the Reds' line-up: How we line up against Crystal Palace ✊ #CRYLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 27, 2025

27 Sept 2025, 06:08:53 pm IST Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 6 clash will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.