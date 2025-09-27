Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Clarets Looking To Upset Guardiola's Men

Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: Pep Guardiola's men are overwhelming favourites to win at home tonight. Catch all the action from the matchday 6 fixture at Etihad Stadium

Bhuvan Gupta
Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League
Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: The Clarets lost 1-2 to Cardiff City in their previous outing. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 6 encounter between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (September 27). The two sides enter this contest with contrasting recent results. While Burnley were dumped out of the EFL Cup third round by Cardiff, Man City did not have any such issues in the same round of the EFL Cup, dispatching Huddersfield Town, another League One side, 2-0. On top of that, Burnley are winless in their previous 19 league visits to City, and would be eager to break that jinx this time. Follow the live football scores and updates from the EPL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: MCI Starting XI

Here is City's line-up for the face-off with Burnley tonight:

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias (C), Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Reijnders, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Substitutes: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Bernardo, Bobb, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis

Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Manchester City vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 6 clash will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: Hey There!

Good evening and welcome to everyone who is looking forward to the weekend football fixtures. The English top flight has Man City hosting Burnley, and we will bring to you the build-up and latest updates from the Etihad Stadium clash.

