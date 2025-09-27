Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Clarets Looking To Upset Guardiola's Men

Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: The Clarets lost 1-2 to Cardiff City in their previous outing. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 6 encounter between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (September 27). The two sides enter this contest with contrasting recent results. While Burnley were dumped out of the EFL Cup third round by Cardiff, Man City did not have any such issues in the same round of the EFL Cup, dispatching Huddersfield Town, another League One side, 2-0. On top of that, Burnley are winless in their previous 19 league visits to City, and would be eager to break that jinx this time. Follow the live football scores and updates from the EPL match.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Sept 2025, 06:37:37 pm IST Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: MCI Starting XI Here is City's line-up for the face-off with Burnley tonight: Starting XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias (C), Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Reijnders, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland Substitutes: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Bernardo, Bobb, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis Your City side 🩵



XI | Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias (C), Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Reijnders, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland



SUBS | Trafford, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Bernardo, Bobb, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis



🤝 @etihad pic.twitter.com/BTQjgfrSQS — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 27, 2025

27 Sept 2025, 06:10:36 pm IST Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Manchester City vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 6 clash will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.