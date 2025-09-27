Chelsea Vs Brighton Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Blues Welcome Seagulls At Stamford Bridge

Joao Pedro of Chelsea

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 6 fixture between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 27. The Blues lost at Man United last game but look to continue their unbeaten home run whereas Brighton will be looking to pour more agony over Enzo Maresca's Blues. Catch all the action from the matchday 6 fixture at Stamford Bridge, right here

LIVE UPDATES

27 Sept 2025, 06:44:12 pm IST Chelsea Vs Brighton Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro. Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Badiashile, Lavia, Gittens, Garnacho, George, Guiu. Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Gomez, Mitoma, Rutter. Subs: Steele, De Cuyper, Bosagli, Coppola, Wieffer, Milner, Gruda, Tzimas, Welbeck

27 Sept 2025, 06:33:56 pm IST Chelsea Vs Brighton Live Score, English Premier League: H2H Total matches: 26 Chelsea won: 16 Brighton won: 5 Draws: 5

27 Sept 2025, 06:17:57 pm IST Chelsea Vs Brighton Live Score, English Premier League: Match Details Location: London, England

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: Saturday, September 27

Kick-off Time: 07:30 p.m. IST