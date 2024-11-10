Crystal Palace Vs Fulham, Premier League: Marco Silva Praises Emile Smith Rowe After 2-0 Victory

Fulham boss Marco Silva waxed lyrical over Emile Smith Rowe after his side defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 to move level on points with Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League. (More Sports News)
Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the Cottagers in the first-half stoppage time, latching on to a pass from Raul Jimenez and finishing past Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Harry Wilson, who was Fulham's hero against Brentford on Monday, then sealed the victory with seven minutes left on the clock as Silva's team made it 18 points from 11 matches in the league this season.
And speaking after the game, Silva was full of praise for his team and particularly Smith Rowe, who bagged his third league goal of the season at Selhurst Park. Only during the 2021-22 season, when he scored 10 goals for Arsenal, has the 24-year-old netted more in a single campaign.
"When I saw [Smith Rowe] and we had a small chance to fight to have him here, I told our board that we need to fight with everything we can because we needed a player like him," Silva told BBC Sport.
"Creative in those pocket areas, a player who will score more throughout the season – I don't have doubts. He's a lovely kid, a lovely boy who is going to become a man and improve."
"He's already a really good player, he's going to be a top player. It's so nice to have a talent like him to work with."
Smith Rowe not only scored, but also created three chances, which was a total bettered by only his team-mate Alex Iwobi (four).
Saturday's result meant that Fulham have won six of their last 10 London derbies (D3 L1) in the league, which is one win more than in their previous 49 such games (W5 D9 L35).
"It's a great three points and a great team performance. I think we have been seeing better things every match, every day that we are working with them," Silva said.
"The confidence from the last game to this game is clear as well. The commitment, the attitude, the desire to do great things was there again."
Palace, meanwhile, are just one point clear of the relegation zone. They have posted one win, four draws and six defeats in 11 matches this season, putting pressure on Oliver Glasner.
"I don't look for excuses. I think we had a competitive squad available. We have to be honest, Fulham were the better team today," Glasner said.
"We made too many mistakes, we gave them the chances and goals too easily. When we had our two or three chances we didn't take them. Overall they were the better team and this is what we have to expect today."