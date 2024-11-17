Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Croatia will face Portugal at the Stadion Poljud in Split on Tuesday night in the concluding match of League A Group 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League. (More Football News)
Portugal has already secured their spot in the quarter-finals as the group winners. However, Croatia need at least one point from this game to ensure their advancement to the knockout stages.
Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal role in Portugal's recent 5-1 victory over Poland, scoring two goals, including an impressive overhead kick. This match marked his 132nd win on the international stage, making him the male player with the most wins for his country. He surpassed Sergio Ramos who had 131 victories.
In that game, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, and Pedro Neto also scored for Portugal, while Dominik Marczuk managed to score Poland's only goal, preventing Portugal from keeping a clean sheet.
Roberto Martinez and his team are not overly concerned about conceding a goal on Friday, as they have consistently dominated the competition in Group 1 and secured their place in the quarter-finals with ease.
The 2018 World Cup runners-up have a three-point lead over both Scotland and Poland. Their superior head-to-head record against Poland means they cannot be automatically relegated; thus, earning just one point in Split will ensure their progression to the knockout rounds.
Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday (1:15 am), November 19.
Where is the Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.
The live-streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.