Croatia faces Albania in their second match in Group B. Both teams lost their opening matches and can’t afford another defeat if they want to keep hope alive of advancing from the group stage. A defeat for Luka Modric-led side will mean facing elimination from the tournament. (More Football News)
Interestingly, these two Balkan teams have never met in a competitive match before. Albania is playing in only its second European Championship after qualifying for the tournament in 2016.
Another fixture sees Germany in action against Hungary. The hosts are winless in its past three matches against Hungary and were beaten when the two sides last met, in September 2022.
A win on Wednesday in Stuttgart could see Julian Nagelsmann side earn a spot in the knockout stage.
The night's fixture is an important one for the Scots as they face a defiant Switzerland. Scotland were thrashed 5-1 by Germany in the opening game of the European Championship whereas the Swiss beat Hungary 3-1 in its first match in Group A.
Scotland’s last Euros win was in 1996 when it beat the Swiss 1-0 in a group game.
When is Croatia Vs Albania, Germany Vs Hungary and Scotland Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?
The Croatia Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match will take place on June 19, Wednesday (IST) at the Volksparkstadion at 6:30 PM IST.
Germany Vs Hungary, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A match will take place on June 19, Wednesday (IST) at the Stuttgart Arena at 9:30 PM IST.
Scotland Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A match will take place on June 20, Thursday (IST) at the Cologne Stadium at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Croatia Vs Albania, Germany Vs Hungary and Scotland Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.