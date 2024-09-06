Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Superstar Becomes The First Player To Score 900 Career Goals

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has created history in their UEFA Nations League game against Croatia as he became the first player in history to score 900 career goals, for club and country. (More Football News)
The Portuguese skipper achieved this historic moment with a volley from six yards out off a cross from Nuno Mendes to give the Selecao 2-0 lead in the 34th minute.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is 58 goals ahead of his nearest rival Lionel Messi, who has 842. Brazilian Pele is third with 765.
The Al-Nassr forward was also the first player to go past the 800-goals record, doing so in his second stint with Manchester United.
Ronaldo has 131 international goals in 209 appearances, which is in itself a record. Messi is second on the list, with 109 goals equal with former Iran forward Ali Daei.
Moreover, 'CR7' has also divided his 769 goals for many reputed clubs across Europe mostly Sporting CP, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and Al Nassr.
In the build-up to the UEFA Nations League match against Croatia, Ronaldo had stated his ambitions as he pushed for 900 career goals. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand, he said, “Soon I will do 900 and after that it will be 1,000".
When quizzed by Ferdinand as to how old he'd be after he registers that record, he said, ""41, I don’t know. If I don’t have injuries, that is most important, I want that. My challenge is to reach 1,000 goals, with one difference – all the goals that I score will have video. So I can prove that."