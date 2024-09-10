Football

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Picks Four Footballers For The Coveted Ballon D'Or; Check Names Inside

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the trophy five times, only three behind his 'rival' Lionel Messi (8)

2024-25 Monaco UEFA Champions League Soccer 2024-25 Draw_5
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal as future Ballon d'Or winners. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the award. (More Football News)

Portugal and Al-Nassr FC star Cristiano Ronaldo has picked the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal as future Ballon d'Or winners. Ronaldo has won the trophy five times, only three behind his 'rival' Lionel Messi (8).

The former Manchester United star was talking on his YouTube channel with ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand, wherein he revealed the names of the future winners.

'CR7' stated that Mbappe can clinch the award in few years time and Haaland, Bellingham and Yamal can also claim the coveted trophy. The Portuguese feels that the current generation of footballers have a lot of potential.

“Kylian Mbappé can win the Ballon d’Or for the next few years, probably Haaland, Bellingham. Also, Lamine Yamal. I think this new generation has a lot of potential," said Ronaldo.

However, the four names mentioned by Ronaldo are in the list for the Ballon d'Or trophy.

Ballon d'Or 2024: Full nominees list

  • Jude Bellingham

  • Ruben Dias

  • Phil Foden

  • Federico Valverde

  • Emiliano Martinez

  • Nico Williams

  • Erling Haaland

  • Toni Kroos

  • Granit Xhaka

  • Artem Dovbik

  • Dani Olmo

  • Vinicius Jr

  • Martin Odegaard

  • Mats Hummels

  • Florian Wirtz

  • Harry Kane

  • Rodri

  • Declan Rice

  • Vitinha

  • Cole Palmer

  • Lamine Yamal

  • Dani Carvajal

  • Bukayo Saka

  • Hakan Calhanoglu

  • William Saliba

  • Kylian Mbappe

  • Lautaro Martinez

  • Ademola Lookman

  • Antonio Rudiger

  • Alejandro Grimaldo

The winner of the trophy will be awarded on October 28.

