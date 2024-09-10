Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Picks Four Footballers For The Coveted Ballon D'Or; Check Names Inside

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal as future Ballon d'Or winners. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the award. (More Football News)
Portugal and Al-Nassr FC star Cristiano Ronaldo has picked the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal as future Ballon d'Or winners. Ronaldo has won the trophy five times, only three behind his 'rival' Lionel Messi (8).
The former Manchester United star was talking on his YouTube channel with ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand, wherein he revealed the names of the future winners.
'CR7' stated that Mbappe can clinch the award in few years time and Haaland, Bellingham and Yamal can also claim the coveted trophy. The Portuguese feels that the current generation of footballers have a lot of potential.
“Kylian Mbappé can win the Ballon d’Or for the next few years, probably Haaland, Bellingham. Also, Lamine Yamal. I think this new generation has a lot of potential," said Ronaldo.
However, the four names mentioned by Ronaldo are in the list for the Ballon d'Or trophy.
Ballon d'Or 2024: Full nominees list
Jude Bellingham
Ruben Dias
Phil Foden
Federico Valverde
Emiliano Martinez
Nico Williams
Erling Haaland
Toni Kroos
Granit Xhaka
Artem Dovbik
Dani Olmo
Vinicius Jr
Martin Odegaard
Mats Hummels
Florian Wirtz
Harry Kane
Rodri
Declan Rice
Vitinha
Cole Palmer
Lamine Yamal
Dani Carvajal
Bukayo Saka
Hakan Calhanoglu
William Saliba
Kylian Mbappe
Lautaro Martinez
Ademola Lookman
Antonio Rudiger
Alejandro Grimaldo
The winner of the trophy will be awarded on October 28.