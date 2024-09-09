Harry Kane feels at his peak ahead of his landmark England appearance on Tuesday, taking inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's latest goal-scoring achievement. (More Football News)
Kane is set to make his 100th England appearance at Wembley in their Nations League fixture with Finland, becoming only the 10th player to reach that milestone.
His landmark appearance will see him awarded with a golden cap ahead of kick-off, the first player to receive one since Wayne Rooney did so in November 2014.
The Bayern Munich striker has made 86 starts for the Three Lions and has 83 goal involvements (66 goals - an England record - and 17 assists) to his name.
He averages a goal every 117 minutes, having 3.5 shots and 1.6 shots on target per 90, creating an average of 1.1 chances per 90.
Since his international debut in 2015, Kane has won 61 of his matches for England, giving him a 61.6% win ratio while also captaining the side to two major tournament finals.
At 31-years-old, many believe his time on the international stage may come to an end soon, but Kane has taken inspiration from Ronaldo, who, at 39-years-old, netted his 900th career goal against Croatia last week.
"I feel in really good shape, both physically and mentally, at a peak in my career," Kane said.
"Watching other players, [Cristiano] Ronaldo scoring his 901st goal, seeing him compete at 39 years old inspires me to play for as long as possible.
"I love this game, I love representing England - more than anything and I don’t want it to end any time soon.
"For me, personally, now it’s about continuing to improve and being consistent both in an England shirt and at club level.
"I’m hungry for more. I’m determined to keep pushing the boundaries."
81 of Kane's 99 caps came under former England head coach Gareth Southgate, with the others coming under Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce, and most recently, Lee Carsley.
Carsley got his reign as the Three Lions' interim boss with an impressive 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, with goals coming from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.
Kane managed the most shots (four) and touches in the opposition box (nine) at the Aviva Stadium and is enjoying life under the 50-year-old.
"It has been really good. A new energy into the place especially after the disappointing end to the summer," Kane said.
"It has been great to work with the boss so far. He's brought his ideas, how he wants us to play. I think the lads have enjoyed it.
"We've got a good mixture of youth and experience in the team. You're seeing the excited faces of some of the new players."