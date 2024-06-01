Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears After Heartbreaking Loss To Al-Nassr In King's Cup Final: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo converted his penalty but that was not enough for Al-Nassr as his team on Friday went down against Al-Hilal in the King of Champion Cup final in the shootout. (More Football News)
The heartbreaking loss meant that Ronaldo ended his second consecutive season in Saudi Arabia without a major trophy.
A devastated Ronaldo could be seen breaking down into tears after the match with teammates surrounding the Portuguese in an effort to console him.
The video of the incident is going viral on the internet with fans showing sympathy for the 39-year-old veteran.
Al-Nassr trailed for a long time after Al-Hilal went ahead in just the seventh minute of the match taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City.
It got worse for Al-Nassr early in the second half when goalkeeper David Ospina, formerly of Arsenal and Napoli, was sent off for handling the ball outside the area.
Al-Hilal was also reduced to 10 men after 86 minutes when Ali Al-Bulaihi was red-carded for an apparent headbutt on Sami Al-Najei.
Seconds later, Ayman Yahya headed Al-Nassr level.
The score was stuck at 1-1 in the regulation time and the extra time also could not separate the two teams. The match went into penalties.
Ruben Neves missed Hilal's first attempt as did former Manchester United defender Alex Telles for Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo, who earlier hit the post with a spectacular overhead kick, converted his penalty but could only watch as Bounou, a hero of Morocco's march to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, saved twice, the first from Ali Al-Hassan and then from Al-Nemer.
The saves gave Hilal an 11th King's Cup triumph
Silverware has eluded Ronaldo's side after they finished second in the Saudi Pro League table for the last two seasons. He was the highest scorer in the league this season with a record 35 goals but Al-Nassr remained 14 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.
With AP inputs