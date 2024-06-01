Football

Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears After Heartbreaking Loss To Al-Nassr In King's Cup Final: Watch

The heartbreaking loss meant that Ronaldo ended his second consecutive season in Saudi Arabia without a major trophy

X/@FabrizioRomano
Cristiano Ronaldo seen crying after Al Nassr lose to Al Hilal Photo: X/@FabrizioRomano
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo converted his penalty but that was not enough for Al-Nassr as his team on Friday went down against Al-Hilal in the King of Champion Cup final in the shootout. (More Football News)

The heartbreaking loss meant that Ronaldo ended his second consecutive season in Saudi Arabia without a major trophy.

A devastated Ronaldo could be seen breaking down into tears after the match with teammates surrounding the Portuguese in an effort to console him.

The video of the incident is going viral on the internet with fans showing sympathy for the 39-year-old veteran.

Al-Nassr trailed for a long time after Al-Hilal went ahead in just the seventh minute of the match taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 42 goals in 41 appearances for Al-Nassr. - null
Cristiano Ronaldo Motivated To Keep Playing At Top Level

BY Stats Perform

It got worse for Al-Nassr early in the second half when goalkeeper David Ospina, formerly of Arsenal and Napoli, was sent off for handling the ball outside the area.

Al-Hilal was also reduced to 10 men after 86 minutes when Ali Al-Bulaihi was red-carded for an apparent headbutt on Sami Al-Najei.

Seconds later, Ayman Yahya headed Al-Nassr level.

The score was stuck at 1-1 in the regulation time and the extra time also could not separate the two teams. The match went into penalties.

Teenagers Kobbie Mainoo (L) and Alejandro Garnacho both scored in the FA Cup final. - null
FA Cup Final: Man Utd's Garnacho, Mainoo First Teens To Score In Title Clash Since Ronaldo

BY Stats Perform

Ruben Neves missed Hilal's first attempt as did former Manchester United defender Alex Telles for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, who earlier hit the post with a spectacular overhead kick, converted his penalty but could only watch as Bounou, a hero of Morocco's march to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, saved twice, the first from Ali Al-Hassan and then from Al-Nemer.

The saves gave Hilal an 11th King's Cup triumph

Silverware has eluded Ronaldo's side after they finished second in the Saudi Pro League table for the last two seasons. He was the highest scorer in the league this season with a record 35 goals but Al-Nassr remained 14 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

With AP inputs

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  2. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  4. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  5. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child