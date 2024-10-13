Football

'Cristiano Is Perfect' - Roberto Martinez Plays Down Early Ronaldo Substitution

Ronaldo was on target for Portugal in their 3-1 win over Poland, doubling their tally after Bernardo Silva's opener

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Roberto Martinez took Cristiano Ronaldo off just after the hour mark against Poland but assured he was only managing the 39-year-old's minutes. (More Football News)

Piotr Zielinski provided the Selecao with a late scare, but Jan Bednarek's own goal ensured Portugal kept their 100% record, and they are the only team to win all three games so far in League A.

The Portugal captain was replaced by Diogo Jota, who had a hand in their third goal, in the 63rd minute, having had three shots and accumulating 1.43 expected goals (xG).

And Martinez insisted Ronaldo would have a part to play against Scotland as he praised the team's resilience to get the win over the line.

"It's part of managing players when you have two games in 72 hours. Diogo Jota came on very well. Cristiano is perfect," Martinez said.

"The first half was very good. We controlled the game, created opportunities, had very good synchronisation as a team, defended Poland's strengths very well and scored great goals.

"I'm happy with the new players who came in, it seems they have several international caps.

"Conceding a goal was a difficult moment, and it was great to see the reaction and score another goal. Overall, a very good performance.

"The challenge is two away games. 72 hours, recovering well. The players showed all their commitment during training and work at the Football City."

Martinez was also impressed by debutant Renato Veiga, who started alongside Ruben Dias at centre-back.

The Chelsea defender made seven clearances, the most of any player on the team, and helped limit Robert Lewandowski to just two shots, neither of which were on target.

"He has a very special profile. In his first training session, he showed that he gained maturity during the September training camp," Martinez added.

"He is an aggressive player, with great communication skills, who can defend large spaces, play in the air, against a Poland side that is very strong in set pieces.

"It was a fantastic debut. With a striker like Lewandowski, I think it is a debut that shows Renato's potential and how he is working at the moment."

