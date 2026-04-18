Coventry City In Premier League: Sky Blues Secure Promotion To Top-Tier With Hard-Fought Draw Against Blackburn Rovers

Coventry City secured their historic return to the Premier League after a 25-year absence following a dramatic 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers under the management of Frank Lampard

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Associated Press
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coventry city secures promotion to english premier league
Coventry City's Bobby Thomas celebrates after scoring a goal during EFL Championship 2025-26 match against Blackburn Rovers. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Coventry City secured promotion to the Premier League

  • One point against Blackburn Rovers was enough for them to progress

  • This is the first time since 2001 they will play in the top tier of English football

Coventry City clinched a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001 after drawing at Blackburn Rovers 1-1 in the Championship on Friday.

Frank Lampard’s men were second best for much of the game but one point was enough to secure a historic return to the top tier.

Blackburn winger Ryoya Morishita put the home side ahead after 54 minutes but Bobby Thomas equalized six minutes from time to the delight of the visiting fans

The result put Coventry 11 points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and 13 ahead of third-placed Millwall. The top two go up automatically, while the teams from third to sixth take part in a playoff to see which other club will join them.

Lampard’s side has looked a good bet for promotion for the entire season with what is both the best attack and the stingiest defense.

It was in the top flight for 34 years from 1967-2001 but its only major trophy was the FA Cup in 1987. Friday’s result left Blackburn in 16th, three places and five points above the relegation zone.

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