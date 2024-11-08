Coventry City Part Ways With Longest-Serving EFL Championship Manager Mark Robins

Coventry City have sacked the EFL's longest-serving manager, Mark Robins, after almost eight years in charge. (More Football News)
Robins returned for a second stint in charge at the Coventry Building Society Stadium back in 2017 and led the club from League Two to the Championship.
Coventry were also 90 minutes away from a remarkable return to the Premier League but lost the play-off final to Luton Town at the end of the 2022-23 season.
They placed ninth last season but did return to Wembley where they were beaten by Manchester United in a dramatic FA Cup semi-final.
Across his second tenure, Robins oversaw 387 matches, winning 157 (D98 L132), averaging a win percentage of 39.97%, a total only bettered during spells with Rotherham United (43.41%) and his first stint with the Sky Blues (51.52%).
It has been a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign, though, and Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Derby County left them 17th but level on points with Plymouth Argyle in the relegation places.
Rhys Carr, who joined as a first-team coach back in July, has been named as interim head coach.