Copa America 2024: Ronaldinho Backtracks On His Controversial Comments, Says He Will Never 'Abandon' Brazil

Ronaldinho has declared he will never "abandon" Brazil, rowing back on his previous claim that he will not support the Selecao at the upcoming Copa America. (More Football News)
Brazil are gearing up for a tilt at a 10th South American title, with Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica awaiting Dorival Junior's team in Group D.
Just 10 days prior to their opening game against Costa Rica in Los Angeles, Selecao great Ronaldinho said he has "had enough" with the team and would not watch any of their matches at the tournament.
The 2002 World Cup winner said the current Brazil squad displayed a "lack of love for the shirt and lack of grit", adding: "I've never seen a situation as bad as this."
However, Ronaldinho has now suggested those comments were simply reflecting the stance of many fans and were not his own feelings.
In a video posted to his Instagram account, he said: "I would never abandon Brazilian football, ever. I'd never say those things you see…
"Actually, these words came from real Brazilian fans, they are real comments that I saw on the internet.
"Imagine listening to these messages before you play? Motivation goes down... fan support makes a huge difference to the players. I know what I'm talking about.
"What our boys need is support at this time. The more confidence we show, the more confidence they will have on the field."