Como Vs Inter Milan Highlights, Serie A: COM 0-2 INT; Nerazzurri Win Match, Lose Title Race To Napoli

Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: Greetings!
Hello and a very warm welcome to everyone joining us. We are gearing up for the start of the matchday 38 clash between Como and Inter Milan that could play a key role in the Serie A title race, and will bring you the build-up and live updates from the game.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: Start Time, Streaming
The match will begin at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: What Happened On Matchday 37
Inter Milan were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Lazio in their previous league clash. Had Napoli won that night, it could have been the near-end of Inter's title bid. But the Partenopei were held 0-0 by Parma, which keeps the race alive and kicking on the final matchday.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: Starting XIs
Here is how Como and Inter Milan line up ahead of kick-off at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia:
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: About To Start
The two teams are in the tunnel and about to take the pitch for kick-off. Inter Milan need Napoli's help if they are to somehow lift the title, but all they can do is win their own game against Como and hope for the best. We will keep you abreast with state of play in both matches, which will be played concurrently.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: Kick-Off
Play gets underway. Inter Milan attacking from right to left and Como from left to right in the first half. The Nerazzurri will look to score some early goals, so as to put some pressure on Napoli, come half-time.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: COM 0-1 INT
Inter get the early goal they wanted! Hakan Calhanoglu produces a pinpoint corner kick that floats into the box and Stefan de Vrij leaps to connect with the header, which zooms into the bottom corner in the 20th minute. The Nerazzurri draw first blood in the title race.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: Half-Time Update
Como's experienced goalkeeper Pepe Reina is sent off for bringing down Taremi just outside the box, after a VAR check. Jean Butez comes in for midfielder Maxence Caqueret as the visitors need a goalie. The half-time whistle eventually blows with the scoreline reading 1-0 in Inter's favour. But over in Naples, Scott McTominay has put Napoli in front, and again in command of the title race. Let's see how things shape up in the second half.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: COM 0-1 INT
The players are back after the mid-game interval, with Inter now attacking from left to right and Como from right to left. What happens in the Napoli vs Cagliari game is beyond their control, and hence Simone Inzaghi's men will try to make the most of a one-man advantage and score more goals.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: COM 0-2 INT
Inter have another! Joaquin Correa scores in the 51st minute to double the visitors' lead. But almost simultaneously, the experienced Romelu Lukaku has netted to put Napoli 2-0 ahead against Cagliari, which means the leaders are on the verge of clinching their fourth Serie A title.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: COM 0-2 INT
Mehdi Taremi is subbed out in favour of fellow striker Marko Arnautovic, while Denzel Dumfries came in earlier for Yann Aurel Bisseck. A couple of more changes for Inter, with Barella in for the booked Calhanoglu and Acerbi in for Dimarco. If not the Scudetto, Inter will aim to sign off their top-flight campaign with a resounding victory.
Como Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A: Full-Time Update
A 2-0 victory at full-time doesn't really bring cheers in the Inter Milan camp, as the players are crestfallen of having lost out to Napoli in the title race. Inter end the Italian top-flight season with 81 points, one shy of the Partenopei, which means that Antonio's Conte men have dethroned the reigning champions and earned Napoli a fourth Scudetto.