Colombia 1-3 France, International Friendly: Mbappe Returns Late As Doue Double Lifts Les Bleus

Colombia vs France, International Friendly: Desire Doue scored twice as France beat Colombia 3-1 in Washington, with Marcus Thuram also on target and Kylian Mbappe returning from injury as Les Bleus extended their unbeaten run ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

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Colombia vs France match report FIFA International Friendly 2026 Desire Doue
France forward Désiré Doué (20) celebrates with Lucas Digne (3) after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Colombia and France in Landover, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • France defeated Colombia 3-1 in an international friendly at Northwest Stadium

  • Desire Doue scored in the 29th and 56th minutes, while Marcus Thuram added a first‑half goal

  • Jaminton Campaz pulled one back for Colombia in the 77th minute

Désiré Doué scored a pair of goals and France defeated Colombia 3-1 on Sunday as both teams prepare for the men’s World Cup this summer.

Marcus Thuram also scored for the French before an announced crowd of 60,734 at Northwest Stadium, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

After starting in France’s 2-1 victory over Brazil earlier this week, Kylian Mbappe came in as a substitute in the 78th minute. He remains a goal away from matching France’s all-time goal scoring record, held by Olivier Giroud with 57 goals.

Mbappe was working his way back after a knee injury that has sidelined him in matches for his club team, Real Madrid.

Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike both scored against Brazil on Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Bremer scored a late goal for Brazil.

Les Bleus, the World Cup winners in 1998 and 2018, have not dropped a match since last June and are ranked second in the FIFA rankings.

Colombia, ranked No. 13, was coming off a 2-1 loss to Croatia in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

Doué scored in the 29th minute. Marcus Thuram added a goal off a cross from Maghnes Akliouche before halftime.

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Doué’s second goal came in the 56th with an assists from, Thuram, before Jáminton Campaz closed the gap for Colombia in the 77th.

France opens the World Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 16 against Senegal in Group I. Colombia opens against Uzbekistan in Mexico City in Group K on June 17.

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