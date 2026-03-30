Colombia 1-3 France, International Friendly: Mbappe Returns Late As Doue Double Lifts Les Bleus

France forward Désiré Doué (20) celebrates with Lucas Digne (3) after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Colombia and France in Landover, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

France forward Désiré Doué (20) celebrates with Lucas Digne (3) after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Colombia and France in Landover, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass