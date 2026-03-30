France Vs Colombia, FIFA International Friendly 2026: No Mbappe For FRA, Diaz Starts For COL - Check Starting XIs

Check the starting XIs and live streaming info for the upcoming international friendly between France and Colombia, to be played in Maryland

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Fifa International Friendly Match: France vs Brazil
Kylian Mbappe of France runs during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Colombia face France in an international friendly in Maryland

  • No Mbappe for the Les Bleus with FRA making wholesale changes to their XI

  • Colombia have kept Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez up top

Colombia and France lock horns in their final friendly match before the World Cup campaign gets underway in June. Colombia come in this fixture on the back off a painful defeat. Meanwhile, Frace are in top form after beating Brazil 2-1 in their last match. Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps did indicate of changes to his starting lineup prior to the match.

Colombia have made some changes to their starting lineup, bringing in Álvaro Montero and Juan David Cabal. There's no change to the forward line with James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz starting up top.

As for the two-time World Cup champions, France have made several changes in their lineup, leaving Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Mike Maignan. Coach Didier Deschamps has rotated his side as he plans to end international campaign with a win.

France Vs Colombia, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Starting XIs

France Vs Colombia, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where is the Colombia vs France international friendly being played?

A

The Colombia vs France international friendly will be played on Sunday, March 29, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 12:30 AM IST on March 30. The game will be hosted at the Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.

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Q

Where to watch the Colombia vs France international friendly live in India?

A

The Colombia vs France international friendly will not be streamed or televised live on any platform in India.

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