Football

Chennaiyin FC Sign Promising Young Forward Gurkirat Singh

The 20-year-old Gurkirat Singh from Punjab, who is known for his ability to operate on the left side of the field and contribute heavily to the attack, has joined the Marina Machans from Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal that will keep him in the club till 2026

AllIndiaFtbl/X
Gurkirat Singh was roped in Chennaiyin FC. Photo: AllIndiaFtbl/X
info_icon

Talented young forward Gurkirat Singh has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC as their eighth signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old from Punjab, who is known for his ability to operate on the left side of the field and contribute heavily to the attack, has joined the Marina Machans from Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal that will keep him in the club till 2026.

Gurkirat made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC and he was also part of the team that lifted the ISL League Shield and ISL title in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi trains ahead of Canada Match - | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"We wanted to add power and pace to our forward line and Gurkirat was someone we were keeping an eye on," head coach Owen Coyle said in a release.

"He was a handful when he played against us in the Super Cup and his goal scoring record for the India U20’s speaks for itself."

Gurkirat has played a total of 67 matches in his career, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

