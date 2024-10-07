Football

Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest, EPL: Madueke Leveller Earns Blues A Point

Noni Madueke
Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring the equaliser for Chelsea
Noni Madueke’s equaliser earned Chelsea a point as they came from behind in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. (More Football News)

Despite a late push by the dominant hosts, Forest held firm to continue their fine start in the Premier League against another top-four opponent.

After a tepid first half, Chris Wood put the visitors ahead in the 49th minute after directing Nikola Milenkovic's header across goal into the bottom corner.

That lead did not last long as Madueke fired Chelsea level just eight minutes later after cutting in from the right of the box.

James Ward-Prowse received his marching orders for a second yellow card on 78 minutes, though neither side could find a winner in the fiery encounter despite a spate of late chances.

Chelsea, on 14 points, hold onto fourth place going into the international break, while Forest sit four points below them in ninth.

Data Debrief: Forest flying on their travels

Only Frank Clark (59) has picked up more away points as manager of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League than Nuno Espirito Santo. Forest’s draw today takes Nuno’s away points total with Forest to 19, one more than Brian Clough managed in the competition for the club.

Of Wood’s last 14 goals for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, 10 have been scored away from home (71.4%). This comes after all of his first five goals for the club in the competition were scored at home.

