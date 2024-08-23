Football

Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue

The Blues are looking to offload the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku and Trevor Chalobah before the window closes on August 30

Noni Madueke, Chelsea, Football
Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring against Servette
info_icon

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants Noni Madueke to stay beyond the summer transfer window, but conceded "anything can happen". (More Football News)

The Blues are looking to offload the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku and Trevor Chalobah before the window closes on August 30.

But Madueke, who scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Servette in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off, is someone Maresca wants to develop and improve.

Though the Italian wants to see a more consistent level from the former PSV winger, who scored five Premier League goals in 23 appearances last term and outperformed his expected goals (xG) by 2.5.

He said: "I really like Noni. The only problem is that he has to understand that he has to be consistent during the week in training.

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca. - null
Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca

BY Stats Perform

"He's a good player and he’s doing well with us."

Maresca believes the 22-year-old will be an important member of the squad for the season, especially with the club involved in four competitions.

Though the former Leicester City boss knows much can change in the final days of a transfer window.

He said: "Yeah absolutely. But the reality is until the window closes, anything can happen.

"But for sure Noni is the kind of player that I like. We have so many games. If it's to today it will be the next one. He's doing well since he started with us.

"The only thing he has to improve is consistency, every day, every day work hard. Then he will get minutes for sure."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN's Shadman Islam Misses Out On Ton Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch South Africa Vs West Indies Match
  4. Shane Warne's Death Felt Like Losing Someone From My Family: Kuldeep Yadav
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, Live Score: Jamie Smith Eyes Maiden Ton As Gus Atkinson Gives Good Support
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  2. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  4. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
  5. Ilkay Gundogan: German International Completes Manchester City Return From Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  3. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War
  4. Watch: BJD, Congress MLAs Create Ruckus In Odisha Assembly Over Ganjam Liquor Tragedy
  5. Hugs & Handshakes: PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  2. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  3. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  4. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
World News
  1. Indian Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Fall Into River In Nepal, Killing Several
  2. In Photos: Volcanic Eruption In Iceland
  3. Bangladesh: A Challenging Road Ahead
  4. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  5. Bangladeshis 'Not Angry But Hurt' Over Hasina's Stay In India: Top BNP Leader
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN's Shadman Islam Misses Out On Ton Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War