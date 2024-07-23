Football

Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure

The striker has signed a three-year contract with Torino, who finished ninth in Serie A last season

Che Adams-torino-serie a-football
New Torino signing Che Adams
info_icon

Che Adams has joined Torino on a free transfer after leaving Southampton. (More Football News)

The striker has signed a three-year contract with Torino, who finished ninth in Serie A last season.

Adams joined Southampton from Birmingham City in 2019, making 191 appearances and scoring 48 goals in all competitions for the Saints.

He netted 16 of those last season in the Championship as he helped them secure promotion back to the Premier League via a play-off final victory over Leeds United.

The 28-year-old was offered a new deal by Southampton ahead of their return to the top-flight, while Wolves were interested in gaining his signature.

He is the third signing for Torino this transfer window, following Adam Masina and Saul Coco into the club.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza Hits Fifty As PAK Inch Closer To Victory
  2. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  4. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Eyeing Arsenal 'Upgrades' Ahead Of Premier League Title Challenge
  2. Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure
  3. 'De Bruyne Isn't Leaving': Pep Guardiola Adamant Manchester City Will Keep Key Man
  4. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  5. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  2. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  3. After Cryptic Remark On Special Status Denial, CM Nitish Happy With Special Grants To Bihar In Budget 2024
  4. Delhi HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Posts Against LS Speaker Om Birla's Daughter's UPSC Qualification
  5. 'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  4. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
  5. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
US News
  1. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  2. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  3. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
  4. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  5. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
World News
  1. EU Calls For Hungary 'Boycott' After 'Rogue Diplomacy', Ukraine War Stance Irks Diplomats
  2. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  3. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  4. Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu Signals Towards Possible Ceasefire After 9 Months Of Fighting
  5. Taiwan: Air Force Drills Called Off Due To Typhoon; Naval Exercises Set To Continue
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip