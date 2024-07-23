Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure

The striker has signed a three-year contract with Torino, who finished ninth in Serie A last season.
Adams joined Southampton from Birmingham City in 2019, making 191 appearances and scoring 48 goals in all competitions for the Saints.
He netted 16 of those last season in the Championship as he helped them secure promotion back to the Premier League via a play-off final victory over Leeds United.
The 28-year-old was offered a new deal by Southampton ahead of their return to the top-flight, while Wolves were interested in gaining his signature.
He is the third signing for Torino this transfer window, following Adam Masina and Saul Coco into the club.